Mira announces token economics: TGE initial circulation is 19.12% of the total, with an initial airdrop of 6%

PANews reported on September 24th that Mira announced the MIRA token economics: the total supply of MIRA is 1 billion, based on the Base network, with an initial circulation of 19.12% at the TGE. Use cases for its tokens include API access and value capture, consumer application integration, foundational assets for the AI ecosystem Mira Network, staking, and governance. Token distribution is as follows: 6% for the initial airdrop, 16% for future node rewards, 26% for the ecosystem reserve, 20% for core contributors, 14% for early investors, 15% for the foundation, and 3% for liquidity incentives. At the TGE, the initial airdrop is 100% unlocked immediately, with the exception of Kaito ecosystem Stakers (unlocked after 2 weeks); the ecosystem reserve is unlocked on day 1, and the remaining portion vests linearly over 35 months; all other allocations are fully locked at the TGE and released gradually according to the vesting plan.