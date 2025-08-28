Mira Network establishes a foundation and may launch TGE soon

PANews reported on August 28th that the Mira Foundation announced its establishment, dedicated to developing trustless AI infrastructure and supporting the expansion of the Mira ecosystem. Over the past year, Mira has launched Mira Flows and the Verify API, respectively for building modular AI workflows and enabling trustless verification of AI outputs. Its technology has already served 5 million users, demonstrating the practical value of decentralized AI infrastructure.
