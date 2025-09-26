Mira Network launches mainnet

Key Takeaways

Mira Network launched its mainnet, officially transitioning from pre-launch to live operations.

The network now serves over 4.5 million users and processes more than 3 billion tokens daily.

Mira Network, a blockchain protocol delivering verifiable AI computations, launched its mainnet today. The network serves over 4.5 million users across ecosystem applications.

The mainnet launch enables immediate access to registration, verification, and token claiming through official portals. Users can now stake tokens to help secure AI verifications on the live network infrastructure.

Mira Network processes over 3 billion tokens daily and has generated more than 7 million queries, demonstrating significant activity as it transitions from pre-launch testing to full operations.

The $MIRA token now functions as the base pair for ecosystem tokens and enables payments for API access and governance voting within the network.