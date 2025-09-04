Mirror Chain ($MIRROR) Token Presale Gains Momentum as Investors Seek Passive Income

By: Coindoo
2025/09/04 23:50
While established blockchains like Cardano (ADA) continue to develop and maintain their ecosystems, new opportunities are emerging that capture the attention of both retail and institutional participants. One such project is Mirror Chain ($MIRROR), which is quickly gaining traction through its presale.

Mirror Chain: The Passive Income Revolution

Mirror Chain is a decentralized Layer 2 infrastructure built via Polygon CDK. It is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). It also leverages Zero-Knowledge Rollups and Mirrored Virtual Machines architecture to enhance interoperability, provide low fees, and high transaction speeds.

Unlike traditional staking or farming models, Mirror Chain allows users to earn passive rewards automatically. Every $MIRROR holder receives 1% of all transaction volumes, creating a consistent income stream without locking funds or taking additional actions.

Key Features of Mirror Chain:

  • Layer 2 Zero-Knowledge Rollup Chain
  • Full EVM compatibility
  • Low fees and high throughput
  • Native Web3 and AI-powered integration support
  • Multi-token reflections from ecosystem-wide transactions
  • Decentralized governance via DAO
  • Institutional-grade auditing by Coinsult

How $MIRROR Rewards Work

The Repetitive Earning Mechanism (R.E.M.) makes $MIRROR a first-of-its-kind EarnFi token. Holders automatically receive rewards from every transaction occurring across the Mirror Chain ecosystem.

  • Automatic Reflections: 1% of all transaction fees are distributed to $MIRROR holders.
  • Multi-Token Rewards: Income from native and other assets on Mirror Chain.
  • Zero Staking or Farming: Users do not need to claim rewards or lock tokens to benefit.

Early adopters in the first growth phase could achieve approximately 156% in annualized yields (APY)..

$MIRROR Presale and Tokenomics

The $MIRROR token is currently available in Phase 1 of its presale at $0.052 per token.

Tokenomics Overview:

  • Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 $MIRROR
  • Private Sale: 10%
  • Public Sale: 10%
  • Ecosystem & Rewards: 20%
  • Marketing: 20%
  • Developer Fund: 18%
  • Liquidity & CEX Listings: 10%
  • Team Allocation: 4% (locked and vested)

The presale has raised $810K of its $1M stage target. Investors can purchase using ETH, USDC, USDT, or debit and credit cards. The next price increase is expected in less than two days.

Mirror Chain Roadmap

  • Phase 1: Development & Launch
    Launch of Smart contract, audits, community development, and strategic partnerships.
  • Phase 2: Presale & Exchange Listings
    Public sale, major CEX/DEX listings, and onboarding early projects.
  • Phase 3: Ecosystem Expansion
    dApps, DeFi protocols, staking platform, and NFT integration.
  • Phase 4: Mass Adoption & DAO Governance
    Institutional partnerships, Layer 1 mainnet deployment, and decentralized governance activation.

Why Investors Are Turning to $MIRROR

For investors seeking reliable passive income, Mirror Chain presents a compelling opportunity. With its automatic reward distribution, multi-token reflections, and AI-integrated Web3 infrastructure, $MIRROR stands out as a next-generation EarnFi solution.

With sustainable tokenomics and a clear roadmap toward expansion, Mirror Chain provides participants with the potential to earn crypto rewards for life.

Join the Mirror Chain token presale today to secure tokens at the lowest price before the next phase begins.

For more info, visit:

Website: https://mirrorchain.io/en

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/mirrorchainx

Telegram: https://t.me/mirrorchaincommunity

Twitter: https://x.com/mirrorchainx

