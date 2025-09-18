Missed Bitcoin’s (BTC) Run to $124,000? Here’s the Next Crypto to Explode This Bull Cycle

Bitcoin’s rocket ship rise to $124,000 dominated the headlines, but this bull cycle is far from over. As investors look around for the next big breakout, attention is shifting to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a protocol for lending and borrowing that gives actual, real utility. Mutuum Finance is now in Phase 6 presale at $0.035. The project has raised over $15.9 million collectively and has over 16,370 token holders. 

In contrast to other tokens that continue to rely on speculation to some degree, Mutuum Finance is developing towards its solid on-chain dynamics, tokenomics for survival, and ability to unlock liquidity in crypto markets.

Bitcoin Remains Close to $115,790 as Market Awaits Next Jump

Bitcoin (BTC) remains floating at approximately $115,790 currently, with recent market fluctuations having witnessed its price oscillate between $115,000 and $118,000. The coin is still under observation as institutional demand and macroeconomic data, more in the case of rate cuts, drive its near-term trajectory. Resistance is gathering at all-time highs while support is firm at existing levels, and that points to a consolidation process unless new drivers re-emerge. Conversely, Mutuum Finance is in the sights of investors for improved percentage returns on a positive market backdrop.

Mutuum Finance Presale Stage 6 Momentum

MUTM can be bought for $0.035 by Stage 6 presale purchasers. Over 16,370 purchasers have acquired tokens, and the project has raised over $15.9 million in funding, an excellent sign of good market demand and further launch anticipation.

The protocol actively manages volatility and liquidity so that it can hedge illiquid positions on best terms. Risk exposure is zero, and liquidation points are highly restricted. There are stablecoins and ETH with additional LTV levels of riskier assets collateralized by less risky assets. There is also a proportionally allocated reserve factor by asset class and one which optimizes the security of the protocol reserves.

Accuracy of Price Discovery

Mutuum Finance uses Chainlink oracles to provide collateral to lend, trade and liquidate trades in USD-denominated value of assets and token value of assets like ETH, MATIC and AVAX. Fallback oracle mechanisms, composite data feeds and decentralized exchange time-weighted averages are used for avoidance of errors. Use in multi-layered format supply data price can be as accurate as possible even during the peak of the stressful times of the market.

Volatility of markets is the most important reason for protocol collateral management. Asset stability is employed to distinguish LTV and liquidation. Depending on whether tokens are stable or risky, comparable lower and higher quotas are employed for them. Reserve multiplier’s employment proportionally is undertaken from 10% of less risky assets to 35% of riskier assets, in a way not undermining diversification.

Shaping the Future of DeFi

Mutuum Finance is developing a passive lending and borrowing protocol, which aims to utilize active capital management with the potential to allow users to borrow against securitized stacks of coins. It operates the platform under stability algorithm and an interest rate optimisation algorithm based on drivers of efficiency and resilience of long-term capital utilization.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is rapidly becoming the altcoin to ride after Bitcoin’s rise to $124,000. Stage 6 presale tokens are priced at $0.035, already raising over $15.9M with 16,370+ holders locked in. MUTM has actual DeFi utility via Chainlink oracle-supported price discovery, strong risk and liquidity safeguards, and a double lending model built for scalability. Invest tokens in Stage 6 before price appreciation in the following stage.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/missed-bitcoins-btc-run-to-124000-heres-the-next-crypto-to-explode-this-bull-cycle/

Americans Favor DeFi Adoption With Clear Rules

Americans Favor DeFi Adoption With Clear Rules

The post Americans Favor DeFi Adoption With Clear Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Respondents also showed low trust in traditional finance systems, indicating that the interest in DeFi is partly motivated by dissatisfaction with the status quo Out of those who are pro-DeFi, 84% said they’d use it to make purchases online, 78% would use it to pay bills, and 77% would save money through it Less than half of Americans have “complete” or “a lot of trust” in either large national banks (40%) or regional banks (43%) A survey by the DeFi Education Fund (DEF) shows that 42% of Americans say they would try decentralized finance (DeFi) if proposed legislation is passed into law. That 42% breaks down into about 9% who are “extremely or very likely” and about 33% who are “somewhat likely” to use DeFi under a clearer legal framework. Respondents also showed low trust in traditional finance systems, indicating that the interest in DeFi is partly motivated by dissatisfaction with the status quo. Additionally, the survey revealed that out of those who are pro-DeFi, 84% said they’d use it to make purchases online, 78% would use it to pay bills, and 77% would save money through it. Related: Fed’s First Rate Cut of 2025 Lifts DeFi: Ondo, Hyperliquid, and Uniswap Stand Out Interestingly, four out of every ten Americans think that DeFi could help solve the problem of high fees often charged by regular banks and financial companies. The survey points out that confidence in traditional financial institutions is getting weaker, with widespread skepticism about their ability to serve the average person. For instance, only 49% of US citizens feel the current US financial system meets their needs, and a mere 25% believe it’s structured to benefit ordinary people.  This widespread distrust seems to be reflected in public confidence as well. Less than half of Americans have “complete” or…
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 18, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, NeXTSTEP OS Released, Influenced Mac OS X in 1989, ICANN Formed to Oversee Internet Governance in 1998, U.S. Air Force Established as Separate Branch in 1947, and we present you with these top quality stories. From ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services to How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army, let’s dive right in. Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI By @startupsoftheweek [ 6 Min read ] Learn how startups can win in the AI era—become the answer in ChatGPT Perplexity, build AI-native ops, and grow faster with smarter distribution. Read More. How to Make Your Fetch Requests Production-Ready By @hacker5295744 [ 12 Min read ] In this article, we will explore how to make your fetch requests production-ready using a library called ffetch. Read More. Humans Are the Improbability Drive AI Can’t Copy By @IHODLem [ 2 Min read ] AI runs on probability, humans thrive on impossibility. Douglas Adams’ improbability drive proves why the spark of surprise is ours alone. Read More. ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services By @andrewnarts [ 9 Min read ] Five years ago, same-day delivery felt like a luxury. Today, it’s a baseline expectation. Read More. How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army By @arthur.tkachenko [ 7 Min read ] Yuriy Sakhno is a volunteer helping the Ukrainian military with 3D printing. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

PANews reported on September 19th that Titan, the Solana ecosystem's DEX aggregator, announced the completion of a $7 million seed round of funding, led by Galaxy Ventures and participated by Frictionless, Mirana, Ergonia, Auros, Susquehanna, and several angel investors. Titan stated, "This funding will accelerate Titan's progress in building a comprehensive portal to the internet capital markets, designed for traders seeking superior trade execution on Solana." Titan has officially exited its private beta phase and is now open to the public on the titan.exchange platform. Additionally, Titan has launched the Titan Prime API, a meta-aggregator application programming interface that compares quotes from leading Solana routing tools, including Titan’s proprietary Argos algorithm.
