Missed early memecoins? investors see this token as a 2025 second chance

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/28 01:53
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

As SHIB slows, investors eye Little Pepe as 2025’s fresh Dogecoin and Shiba-style breakout.

Table of Contents

  • Why investors see LILPEPE as the next SHIB moment
  • Why meme fans are calling it the “second chance”
  • The bottom line
Summary
  • Little Pepe is being called the second chance Shiba Inu moment for 2025.
  • Investors eye it as a tech-backed memecoin fueling the next big bull cycle.
  • With $22m raised, Little Pepe is blending meme power with serious blockchain tech.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) shocked the crypto world by transforming from a “Doge killer” meme into a multi-billion-dollar powerhouse. Early buyers who got in while SHIB was still trading in fractions of a cent saw life-changing returns. 

But as SHIB matures with a $7+ billion market cap, many memecoin fans are asking the same question: Is there a second chance to catch that kind of explosive growth in 2025?

For a growing number of investors, the answer is Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a new memecoin that’s combining internet culture with serious blockchain infrastructure. With its presale already raising over $22 million and more than 14.25 billion tokens sold, Little Pepe is being hailed as the “fresh Dogecoin/Shiba moment” for the new bull cycle.

Why investors see LILPEPE as the next SHIB moment

Shiba Inu succeeded largely on community hype and meme power. But Little Pepe is taking the formula further by blending meme culture with serious tech muscle. Unlike most memecoins that live on borrowed infrastructure, LILPEPE is building its own Layer-2 EVM-compatible blockchain designed specifically for meme ecosystems.

That means:

  • Blazing-fast transactions with near-zero gas fees.
  • Anti-sniper bot protection, giving retail investors a fairer shot.
  • A dedicated meme launchpad, making LILPEPE the home base for future memecoins.

Add to that a CertiK audit score of 95.49, CoinMarketCap listing, and a presale that’s already raised over $22 million with 14.25 billion tokens sold, and it’s clear LILPEPE isn’t just another frog meme; it’s building credibility while staying fun.

Presale gains already rewarding early birds

One reason memecoin fans are piling in is the presale structure itself.

  • Stage 11 closed at $0.0020 per token.
  • Stage 12 is now live at $0.0021, with Stage 13 following at $0.0022.

That’s a 10% price jump each stage, handing Stage 1 buyers a 110% gain already. Before the token even hits exchanges. Even investors entering at Stage 12 stand to secure a 42.86% gain by the confirmed listing price of $0.003. For those who missed SHIB’s earliest days, this feels like déjà vu — an entry point before the real mania begins.

Smart tokenomics and long-term structure

Unlike the chaotic launches of many memecoins, LILPEPE has rolled out a transparent tokenomics plan:

  • 26.5% for presale – giving early adopters the biggest slice.
  • 30% reserved for the chain – securing future growth.
  • 10% for liquidity and 10% for CEX listings – ensuring smooth trading at launch.
  • 13.5% for staking rewards – keeping holders engaged.
  • 0% tax on buys and sells – no friction for traders.

Supply is also tightly managed, with vesting schedules to prevent dumps and liquidity fully locked until launch. That’s a level of structure that early SHIB investors could only dream of.

Community hype supercharged by $777k giveaway

Memes thrive on energy, and LILPEPE is leaning into that with a $777,000 giveaway, including ten prizes of $77,000 each. Over 251,000 entries have poured in already, showing the kind of viral traction that helps tokens like SHIB break into mainstream culture.

Why meme fans are calling it the “second chance”

Shiba Inu holders who got in early saw astronomical gains, but the window closed quickly once the token exploded. Little Pepe offers something familiar yet new: meme-driven growth with built-in infrastructure, fairer trading mechanics, and massive upside potential from a tiny presale price.

For those who regret not buying SHIB at $0.00000001, LILPEPE at under $0.004 feels like a do-over, only this time with smarter tokenomics and stronger foundations.

How to join the presale

Getting in early is straightforward:

  • Go to the official website.
  • Connect a wallet (MetaMask or Trust Wallet, set to the Ethereum network)
  • Purchase LILPEPE using ETH or USDT
  • Claim tokens once the presale ends

With Stage 12 live at $0.0021 and Stage 13 right around the corner at $0.0022, investors still have a chance to lock in presale gains before the $0.003 exchange listing.

The bottom line

2025 is shaping up to be another memecoin bull cycle, and Little Pepe is already leading the charge. With its tech-backed meme vision, structured presale, transparent tokenomics, and buzzing community, it’s no wonder fans are calling it the second chance Shiba Inu. For memecoin investors looking to catch the next wave before it goes mainstream, LILPEPE’s presale could be that opportunity. 

Claim LILPEPE tokens now before Stage 13 opens.

To learn more about Little Pepe, visit the website, Telegram, and X.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
