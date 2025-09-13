Missed the Ethereum Pump? 3 Tokens Under $1 That Could Skyrocket With Huge Gains in 2025

Historical data reveal that the real money is made by buying the tokens for under $1 before the crowds arrive. Cheap entry points with good fundamentals and expanding acceptance can turn a $500 investment into life-changing gains. Here are three tokens under $1 that could be among the biggest winners in 2025, led by Little Pepe (LILPEPE), one of the fastest-rising presale projects of the year.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin That Could Redefine 2025

Little Pepe has quickly emerged as one of the best under-$1 tokens to buy, thanks to its mix of meme power and serious infrastructure. Priced under $0.003 in its presale, LILPEPE has already raised $24.5 million and sold over 15.3 billion tokens, proving massive demand before it even hits exchanges. The project is building its own Layer 2 network dedicated to meme coins, ensuring lightning-fast, low-cost transactions. This isn’t just another meme coin chasing hype; it’s a meme coin that provides the infrastructure for the entire meme economy.

Its unique features also set it apart:

  1. Zero taxes on trades.
  2. Fair launchpad with sniper-bot resistance.
  3. A CertiK audit score above 95%, assuring investors of the safety of its ecosystem for transactions.

The $777,000 giveaway, with ten winners set to receive $77,000 each, has generated viral buzz across Twitter and Telegram. This community-driven hype made Dogecoin and Shiba Inu explode, but LILPEPE has far more utility. Analysts believe LILPEPE could reach $1 within a year of launch, replicating Dogecoin’s historic run in a fraction of the time. This could be one of the biggest ROI opportunities for early investors in 2025.

TRON (TRX): Institutional Accumulation Signals Big Upside

Tron (TRX) has established itself as a top blockchain by transaction volume, with over 2.4 million daily active addresses and a DeFi TVL above $6 billion. Institutional demand is also heating up. Nasdaq-listed Tron Inc. recently doubled its holdings by adding $110 million worth of TRX. This treasury-backed accumulation provides stability and signals a long-term commitment to the project. From a technical standpoint, TRX has broken out of a multi-year range and is now consolidating around $0.33. Analysts expect upside targets to range between $0.50 and $0.75 by year-end.

Tron Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

With strong on-chain usage, growing DeFi activity, and significant accumulation of big money, TRON is one of the best cryptos under $1 to buy in 2025.

Sei (SEI): Fast Transactions and Developer Momentum

Sei (SEI) is emerging as a serious contender in the EVM space after the launch of Seiscan, a dedicated block explorer powered by Etherscan. This integration gives developers and traders the same reliable tools across Ethereum, making Sei more accessible and transparent. SEI is already gaining attention for its sub-second transaction speeds and focus on institutional-level finance. The addition of Seiscan boosts credibility and could accelerate ecosystem growth by attracting more DeFi protocols. Sei is also in contention for spot ETFs approval later in the year.

Sei Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

Trading around $0.29, analysts predict that SEI could reach $3 by the end of 2025, supported by growing developer adoption and rising institutional interest. This makes it one of the best cryptos under $1 to buy for those seeking strong infrastructure plays.

Final Thoughts

If you missed the Ethereum pump, don’t worry; opportunities are everywhere in the best under $1 tokens to buy. Projects like Little Pepe,  Tron, and Sei each offer compelling growth stories backed by institutional interest, partnerships, and cutting-edge infrastructure. But the standout is clearly Little Pepe. With a sold-out presale approaching, a groundbreaking meme launchpad, and viral-level community hype, it combines all the ingredients for exponential growth in 2025. For those seeking the next big meme-to-mainstream success story, LILPEPE is hard to ignore.

Massachusetts Sues Kalshi Over Alleged Unlicensed Sports Betting, Platform Vows to Fight

Massachusetts Sues Kalshi Over Alleged Unlicensed Sports Betting, Platform Vows to Fight

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell filed a civil lawsuit against prediction market platform Kalshi, alleging the company operates unlicensed sports betting disguised as “event contracts” in violation of state gambling laws. The Commonwealth seeks damages, civil penalties, and a permanent injunction to stop Kalshi from accepting sports wagers without proper licensing from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. The lawsuit filed in Suffolk Superior Court claims Kalshi processed over $1 billion in sports wagers from 3.4 million bets between January and June 2025. Sports contracts comprised 70-75% of Kalshi’s trading volume, surpassing percentages recorded by licensed operators DraftKings and FanDuel during the same period.Source: MASS[.]GOV Kalshi Accused of Bypassing Consumer Protections Through “Event Contract” Model Massachusetts regulators allege Kalshi’s binary “yes or no” event contracts function identically to traditional sports betting while circumventing state oversight. The platform offers moneyline contracts, point spreads, over-under bets, and proposition wagers that mirror licensed operators’ offerings. The company allows users aged 18-21 to place bets despite Massachusetts requiring age 21 for sports wagering. Kalshi provides minimal responsible gambling safeguards compared to licensed operators, offering no deposit limits or cooling-off periods until March 2025. State officials note Kalshi markets extensively through television, social media, and partnerships with Robinhood. The platform previously advertised itself as “The First Nationwide Legal Sports Betting Platform” before shifting language to describe activities as “trading” after receiving cease-and-desist orders from multiple states. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission specifically requested Attorney General Campbell pursue enforcement action. Licensed operators pay $5 million for five-year licenses, plus annual fees of $1 million, while Kalshi operates without state authorization, despite processing comparable wagering volumes. Attorney General Campbell emphasized in a press release that sports wagering “comes with significant risk of addiction and financial loss and must be strictly regulated to mitigate public health consequences.” The filing requests a court order for Kalshi to cease Massachusetts operations during litigation. Federal vs State Jurisdiction Battle Intensifies Across Multiple States Kalshi argues its operations fall under Commodity Futures Trading Commission oversight rather than state gambling regulation. The company previously sued Nevada and New Jersey gaming regulators, claiming federal authority preempts state enforcement actions. Federal courts sided with Kalshi in those cases, barring state regulators from intervening while litigation continues. However, at least seven states, including Arizona, Montana, Ohio, and Illinois, have issued cease-and-desist orders targeting the platform’s sports offerings. Robinhood Derivatives filed similar lawsuits against Nevada and New Jersey in August, claiming unfair treatment compared to Kalshi’s protected status. The trading platform facilitates event contracts that settle on Kalshi’s system while seeking identical federal preemption protections. Kalshi co-founder Tarek Mansour stated the company stands “ready to defend” its technology “once again in a court of law.” The platform maintains that prediction markets represent “critical innovation” that all Americans should have access to. Meanwhile, rival prediction market Polymarket prepares U.S. re-entry after CEO Shayne Coplan claimed CFTC approval. Business Insider reports that Polymarket is seeking funding that could potentially triple its $1 billion valuation to $10 billion. Notably, for Kalshi, its rapid growth trajectory adds complexity to the regulatory challenges it faces. The platform processed $441 million in trading volume during the first four days of the 2025 NFL season, with nearly $200 million on September 7 alone, which was one of its busiest periods since the 2024 presidential election.Source: X/Kalshi The company achieved $875 million in monthly volume during August 2025, while reports suggest Kalshi is approaching a new funding round, potentially valuing it at $5 billion. This would more than double its $2 billion valuation from a June funding round led by Paradigm with participation from Sequoia and Multicoin Capital. As it stands now, Massachusetts joins growing state-level enforcement efforts targeting platforms that process billions in wagering volume without traditional sports betting licenses. CFTC acting Commissioner Caroline Pham announced in February a shift away from “regulation by enforcement” toward fraud protection. However, the agency previously probed Super Bowl contracts offered by both Kalshi and Crypto.com before concluding investigations without enforcement actions
South Korean regulators push crypto ETF plan to power up local market

South Korean regulators push crypto ETF plan to power up local market

South Korea’s top financial watchdog is taking steps to bring spot crypto ETFs and stablecoin regulation into the mainstream as part of a broader plan to modernize the country’s digital asset market. According to a June 19 report by local…
Meme Coins on Fire as Bitcoin Price Flirts With $116K: Weekend Watch

Meme Coins on Fire as Bitcoin Price Flirts With $116K: Weekend Watch

PEPE is today's top gainer.
