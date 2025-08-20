Mitosis Foundation announces $MITO Genesis airdrop details, registration now open

PANews reported on August 20th that the Mitosis Foundation, a modular liquidity protocol, announced that registration for the $MITO Genesis airdrop will open at 00:00 UTC on August 20th and run until August 26th. The airdrop represents 10% of the total supply of 1 billion $MITO. Participants can choose to claim all $MITO immediately or lock up $tMITO, redeeming it for 2.5x the $MITO and additional rewards after 180 days. Eligibility includes protocol testers, community contributors, NFT holders, and others. Failure to claim within the specified timeframe will result in disqualification. Officials caution that $MITO has not yet launched, so be wary of scams.