Moca Network Unveils MocaPortfolio: $20M Token Distribution for MOCA Coin and NFT Holders

Felix Pinkston
Sep 03, 2025 13:34
Moca Network, part of Animoca Brands, launches MocaPortfolio offering $20 million in token allocations to MOCA Coin and Mocaverse NFT holders, enhancing community engagement and financial literacy.
Moca Network Introduces MocaPortfolio
Moca Network, a key initiative by Animoca Brands, has announced the launch of MocaPortfolio, a novel platform designed to provide its community with token allocations valued at $20 million. This launch is exclusive to holders of MOCA Coin and Mocaverse NFTs, according to Animoca Brands.
Empowering Community Engagement
The MocaPortfolio initiative marks a shift from traditional airdrop methods, offering a structured opportunity for community members to engage with Animoca Brands’ investment and partnership projects. Participants can access vested token allocations, fostering long-term engagement and financial literacy within the community.
Statements from Animoca Brands Leadership
Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, emphasized the innovative nature of MocaPortfolio, stating that it represents an evolution in community rewards. This initiative aims to share growth prospects across the Web3 landscape with the MOCA community.
Kenneth Shek, project lead of Moca Network, highlighted that MocaPortfolio aligns with the company’s mission to build a sustainable digital identity ecosystem, providing a new layer of value for MOCA Coin through active participation.
Upcoming Developments and Participation
The first registration event under MocaPortfolio is set for Q4 2025, featuring the Magic Eden token (ME). Additional tokens from Animoca Brands’ portfolio will follow. Community members can stake MOCA Coin and Mocaverse NFTs on the Mocaverse staking platform to accumulate Staking Power, enhancing their benefits and participation in the upcoming events.
About Moca Network and Animoca Brands
Moca Network is at the forefront of developing a chain-agnostic decentralized identity network, leveraging Animoca Brands’ extensive ecosystem of over 570 portfolio companies. As a utility and governance token, MOCA Coin plays a pivotal role in this ecosystem.
Animoca Brands is a leader in the Web3 space, recognized for its contributions to digital property rights and the open metaverse. The company operates across three business pillars, including native Web3 projects, digital asset advisory services, and investment management.
Image source: Shutterstock
Source: https://blockchain.news/news/moca-network-unveils-mocaportfolio-20m-token-distribution