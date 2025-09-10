Mode introduces AI Quant for Kalshi crypto markets using Synthdata predictive intelligence

Key Takeaways

Mode has launched its AI Quant system, leveraging SynthdataCo’s predictive intelligence, for analyzing Kalshi’s crypto prediction markets.

The AI system aims to identify ‘trading edges’ in crypto prediction markets on Kalshi.

Mode released its AI Quant system for analyzing Kalshi crypto markets today, utilizing Synthdata predictive intelligence technology.

The system is designed to identify trading advantages in Kalshi’s crypto prediction markets. According to a tweet from JRoss Treacher, the AI Quant “can analyze and find edge in Kalshi crypto markets using Synthdata predictive intelligence.”

Treacher indicated the release was ahead of schedule, stating he “didn’t really want to release this yet” when announcing the launch on social media.

The development represents an entry of artificial intelligence tools into prediction market trading, specifically targeting digital asset markets on the Kalshi platform.