Modi met Xi in Tianjin to reset ties and discuss trade, flights, and border issues

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/08 00:10
Threshold
T$0.01586+0.76%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10122+2.09%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03577+0.76%
MetYa
MET$0.2349-0.67%
Xi Token
XI$0.001169-1.43%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11223+2.12%

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin on August 31, and the timing couldn’t have been more deliberate.

With Indian stocks underperforming and global funds pulling back, the diplomatic handshake between the two leaders signaled something larger than symbolic goodwill.

It came as part of a broader push that includes domestic tax cuts and central bank rate easing, offering new reasons for investors to reconsider their positions in India.

According to Bloomberg, the meeting focused on border issues, restarting direct flights, and growing trade, three areas where any progress could directly affect market sentiment.

As the U.S. under President Donald Trump continues to enforce 50% reciprocal tariffs on India, this new diplomatic tone with China is being read by market watchers as a possible shift in regional strategy.

The combination of improved China relations and internal economic stimulus is being interpreted by bulls as enough to neutralize Trump’s aggressive trade stance.

The year-to-date performance says a lot: the Nifty 50 has risen just 4.6%, while the MSCI Emerging Markets Index is up 19%. On top of that, global investors have pulled out $16 billion from Indian stocks this year alone.

India may benefit more than China from this new alignment

The imbalance in trade between the two countries remains massive. In the fiscal year ending March 2025, India exported $14.2 billion to China while importing $113.5 billion.

That gap gives India more to gain if trade flows improve. Analysts say this could create opportunities in manufacturing, energy tech, and capital inflows, three areas where China has scale and India has demand.

Jasmine Duan, senior investment strategist at RBC Wealth Management in Hong Kong, said, “Improved Sino-Indian relations may benefit the Indian stock market more significantly, as India is currently the one facing the 50% tariff hike. For Chinese stocks, the impact is likely to be indirect and marginal at best, making it difficult to drive a major market trend.”

Some fund managers are skeptical that anything real will come from this. Kunjal Gala, who manages $2.3 billion at Federated Hermes in London, said, “It’s too early to tell which sectors or industries will benefit, as no concrete policies have been announced.”

Gala warned that the effect on markets might be temporary unless actual trade reforms are put in place.

Still, others are paying attention to the broader shift. Pramod Gubbi, co-founder at Marcellus Investment Managers in Mumbai, said, “The decline in allocation to India in EM portfolios we have seen in recent months could be arrested or potentially reversed.”

He believes the effects of the tariffs may “get offset by this boost to Indian economic growth and eventual earnings recovery.”

Tax cuts and rate easing fuel more investor interest

Alongside the foreign policy reset, domestic economic support is also playing a role. Sanjay Malhotra, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, confirmed that the central bank remains in a rate-cutting cycle. Since February, the RBI has lowered the benchmark rate by 100 basis points to stimulate sectors hit by tariffs and slowing demand.

In another action designed to support consumption, a panel of state and federal finance ministers approved cuts to goods and services tax on nearly 400 product categories. These items make up about 16% of India’s consumer-price basket. Following the announcement, shares in consumer-facing firms and carmakers moved higher.

Anna Wu, a cross-asset strategist at VanEck Associates in Sydney, tied the two developments together. “The warming of China-India ties can be a positive factor, while the tax cuts are also a structural tailwind for Indian equities,” she said.

Wu pointed out that India could benefit from forming a new economic axis with China and Russia in the face of Trump’s aggressive tariffs. “The China-Russia-India block is in formation now amid historic tariffs, and could help India to increase its resilience against US tariff aggression,” she said.

KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now Ahead of the Next Altcoin Bull Run

Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now Ahead of the Next Altcoin Bull Run

Presales have already made waves in 2025, with projects like Pudgy Penguins, World Liberty Finance, and Pump.fun raising millions before launch. These successes highlight the strong appetite for early crypto opportunities, where investors look to secure tokens before they list on major exchanges. With talk of altcoin season heating up, the focus is shifting to […]
Waves
WAVES$1.1103+0.61%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009355-1.41%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.08694+13.52%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/07 23:15
Share
Navigating the Financial Landscape: Market Trends and Expectations for Cryptocurrencies

Navigating the Financial Landscape: Market Trends and Expectations for Cryptocurrencies

Significant market developments will guide directions before the Fed meeting next week. Bitcoin and altcoins, including ADA and Theta, poised for potential price shifts. Continue Reading:Navigating the Financial Landscape: Market Trends and Expectations for Cryptocurrencies The post Navigating the Financial Landscape: Market Trends and Expectations for Cryptocurrencies appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Cardano
ADA$0.8258+0.81%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/08 00:05
Share
The Next 100x Meme Coin Won’t Be Shiba Inu, But Don’t Count Out This Under-$0.005 SHIB Alternative

The Next 100x Meme Coin Won’t Be Shiba Inu, But Don’t Count Out This Under-$0.005 SHIB Alternative

The post The Next 100x Meme Coin Won’t Be Shiba Inu, But Don’t Count Out This Under-$0.005 SHIB Alternative appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been one of the most talked-about meme coins, catapulting many investors into huge profits in the historic 2021 bull run. However, as the meme coin market matures, SHIB’s explosive days appear to be behind it. Investors are now searching for the next 100x opportunity, and the answer might not be in established players like Shiba Inu, but in a hidden gem that serves as an alternative to SHIB. That’s where Little Pepe (LILPEPE) comes in. Why SHIB’s Potential May Be Exhausted Shiba Inu was once the darling of the meme coin market, turning small investments into massive returns. However, as the token reached its highest points ever, it encountered a fundamental issue: SHIB struggles with unchecked token inflation. With more than 580 trillion SHIB in circulation, it is prone to volatility, particularly during general market downturns. However, its ecosystem development has been less impressive despite the introduction of Shibarium and its Shibburn program. Meme coins like SHIB thrive on community hype, but their potential becomes capped without real utility and scalable technology. While SHIB continues to have a dedicated community, the project’s lack of clear use cases means it’s unlikely to see another breakout. Shiba Inu’s price remains stuck around $0.000012, with charts indicating a higher likelihood of adding another zero than losing one. This is still over 85% below its all-time high of $0.000086 in 2021. Shiba Inu Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko As the market matures, investors look beyond SHIB for the next big winner. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is a SHIB alternative with community-driven potential and tech advantage. Why Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Is the SHIB Alternative to Watch Little Pepe introduces a meme coin-specific Layer 2 blockchain for faster, cheaper transactions and robust scalability. This gives you an edge in a market with high…
Threshold
T$0.01584+0.50%
RealLink
REAL$0.06073+1.70%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001235+0.89%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 01:10
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now Ahead of the Next Altcoin Bull Run

Navigating the Financial Landscape: Market Trends and Expectations for Cryptocurrencies

The Next 100x Meme Coin Won’t Be Shiba Inu, But Don’t Count Out This Under-$0.005 SHIB Alternative

Ethereum Dominated Smart Contracts, Aave Defined DeFi Lending, Now Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Next in Line

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?