Modstealer Malware Targets Crypto Wallets With New Evasion Techniques

Coinidol.com reports: A new type of malware, dubbed “ModStealer,” has been discovered actively targeting cryptocurrency wallets by evading traditional antivirus software.



The malware, identified by security firm Mosyle, is a cross-platform threat that steals sensitive data, including private keys, credentials, and configuration files, from infected devices.

The threat highlights a growing trend



The malware is primarily spread through fake recruiter ads and is designed to target developers. Once it infects a system, it uses an obfuscated JavaScript file to avoid detection. According to a report by

The Block, ModStealer is capable of targeting over 56 browser wallet extensions and can also perform clipboard and screen captures, giving attackers extensive control over a compromised device.



This threat highlights a growing trend of “Malware-as-a-Service” (MaaS), where cybercriminals with minimal technical skills can purchase and deploy ready-made infostealers.

How to protect your crypto wallets from malwares



The rise of sophisticated malware like ModStealer underscores the need for proactive security measures. Here are several key strategies to protect your digital assets, with additional information from other cybersecurity resources:

1. Use a cold wallet



The most secure way to store cryptocurrency is in a cold wallet, which is not connected to the internet. This makes it significantly more difficult for remote malware to access your funds. The key yo wallet security includes the importance of hardware wallets and the use of Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) for key storage.

2. Enable two-factor authentication (2FA)



Add an extra layer of security to all your crypto accounts and exchanges. Use 2FA to mitigate the risk of phishing attacks, as it makes it much harder for attackers to gain access even if they have stolen your password.

3. Be wary of phishing and scams



ModStealer is distributed through social engineering tactics like fake recruiter ads. Always be cautious of suspicious links, emails, and social media messages. Always remember to never disclose your private keys and to verify wallet addresses before making transactions, as some malware can modify copied addresses.

4. Keep software and devices updated



Regularly updating your operating system, antivirus software, and crypto wallets is crucial. Keep all software up to date, as new versions often include security patches for recently discovered vulnerabilities.

5. Use strong, unique passwords and a password manager



Create complex, unique passwords for all your accounts. Use a reputable password manager to store and generate strong passwords, which can prevent password breaches that are a common entry point for scammers.

6. Use a VPN on public networks



When accessing your crypto wallet or any sensitive accounts on a public Wi-Fi network, use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) from a reputable provider to add a layer of security and prevent potential man-in-the-middle attacks.

Keep your eyes open



Always use these strategies to protect your cryptocurrencies and private data. Remember that there are many ways bad actors and malwares can use to infect a device such as a smartphone, a computer, etc., to get into the user’s sensitive data, minus victim seeing.



In August 2021, in one month alone, Google has managed to ban more than 9 mobile apps (including GG Voucher, Vote European Football, GG Coupon Ads, GG Voucher, Chatfuel, Net Coupon, EURO 2021, etc.) from its Play Store for being used to spread the Android malware FlyTrap, as Coinidol.com reported.



Other malwares like Danabot, Gootkit, SLoad and Panda (Zeus), have been disturbing and threatening people and their computers of cryptocurrency users in Italy.