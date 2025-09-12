MOGU Stock Jumps 155% After Announcing $20 Million Crypto Investment Plan

By: Coincentral
2025/09/12 15:38

TLDR

  • MOGU stock surged over 155% after announcing a $20 million cryptocurrency investment plan
  • The Chinese fashion company will purchase Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana as treasury diversification
  • Board granted Chairman Chen Qi full authority to determine timing and amounts of crypto purchases
  • Trading volume jumped to 27 million shares from typical daily average of 5,500 shares
  • Move aims to prepare company for next-generation AI products and services integration

Shares of Chinese fashion company MOGU soared over 155% in pre-market trading Thursday after the firm announced plans to invest $20 million in cryptocurrencies. The Nasdaq-listed stock jumped from $2.50 to around $7.35 before regular market hours opened.

MOGU Inc. (MOGU)MOGU Inc. (MOGU)

MOGU’s board of directors approved the cryptocurrency investment strategy on September 9, 2025. The company will focus on purchasing Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, along with related securities and investment products.

The online fashion and lifestyle platform operates as a social commerce site where influencers showcase trends and connect shoppers with products. This crypto investment represents a major strategic shift for the company.

Chairman Chen Qi received full authority from the board to determine purchase timing and amounts. This gives MOGU flexibility to enter crypto positions when market conditions appear favorable.

The board stated that integrating digital assets into core holdings will diversify treasury assets. The move also aims to prepare the company for next-generation artificial intelligence products and services.

Trading volume reflected massive investor interest in the announcement. Approximately 27 million MOGU shares changed hands, compared to the three-month daily average of just 5,500 shares.

The stock surge extended MOGU’s year-to-date gains to over 15%. Shares have risen nearly 30% over the past twelve months before Thursday’s explosive move.

Corporate Crypto Treasury Trend

MOGU joins a growing list of corporations adopting cryptocurrency as a treasury asset. Companies across various sectors have added Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to their balance sheets over recent years.

Similar announcements from other companies have triggered comparable stock rallies in recent months. The reaction demonstrates how crypto-related announcements can drive major price movements in individual stocks.

MicroStrategy pioneered this model by shifting from software development to buying Bitcoin in 2020. The company now holds 638,460 BTC worth over $73 billion, making it the largest corporate Bitcoin holder.

However, the S&P Dow Jones Indices recently said it would not include MicroStrategy on its S&P 500 index. JP Morgan analysts noted this exclusion was negative for other crypto treasuries at a time when such companies’ share prices face pressure.

Market Response and Outlook

Pre-market investors drove MOGU’s stock price up nearly 194% at peak levels. The announcement came as major cryptocurrencies showed positive momentum, with Bitcoin gaining 0.76% and Ethereum climbing 2.38%.

Wall Street analyst coverage remains limited for MOGU stock. TipRanks’ AI analyst currently rates the shares as Underperform with a score of 40 out of 100, citing financial challenges including declining revenue and cash burn issues.

The company operates in China’s competitive e-commerce and social media landscape. MOGU built its business around key opinion leaders who influence purchasing decisions through product recommendations.

Market volatility remains a key consideration for crypto investments. Digital asset prices can fluctuate dramatically based on regulatory news, market sentiment, and macroeconomic factors.

MOGU’s filing included standard disclaimers about forward-looking statements and associated risks. The company acknowledged uncertainties related to market conditions, competition, and regulatory environments.

The crypto purchase plan requires execution over an unspecified timeframe. Chairman Chen Qi will make tactical decisions about entry points and position sizing as the company implements its $20 million cryptocurrency investment strategy.

