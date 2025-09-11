Mogujie will allocate up to $20 million in digital assets to advance decentralized AI development and treasury management.

PANews reported on September 11th that the board of directors of social e-commerce platform MOGU Inc. approved a strategic allocation of up to $20 million in company assets to digital currencies, primarily Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, as well as related securities and investment products. The board believes that by integrating digital assets into core holdings, the company will not only diversify its treasury holdings but also enhance the operational capabilities required for next-generation AI products and services.

As part of its strategic roadmap, the company is building a blockchain-powered ecosystem. Digital assets will become the primary means of user access and interaction within AI products. Users can use purchased digital assets to access AI applications, services, and advanced features, and earn or spend digital assets within the platform. This on-chain transaction framework directly leverages the company's holdings of digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, enabling the company to experiment, adopt, and scale new product incentive and utility models.