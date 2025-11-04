Momentum: MMT token airdrop distribution query page is now live.

PANews reported on November 4th that Momentum announced on its X platform that all eligible airdrop users can check their MMT token allocation on the airdrop tracking website. In most cases, up to 90% of the tokens allocated to users will be in the form of veMMT tokens, which will be displayed in the coming days. Please stay tuned for further announcements.
