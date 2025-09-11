Monad Co-creation: The initial total supply of Monad's native gas token is 100 billion

By: PANews
2025/09/11 11:13
PANews reported on September 11 that according to Monad co-founder Keone Hon, the initial total supply of the Monad blockchain network's native gas token will be 100 billion.

