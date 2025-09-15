Monero pumps 7% despite an 18-block reorg prompting concerns

Monero rose on the day on Sunday despite an 18-block reorg just hours prior, reversing around 117 transactions in the latest attack by Qubic.

Monero’s privacy token rose more than 7% despite its blockchain suffering an 18-block reorg on Sunday — reversing around 117 transactions and triggering community concerns over the Monero ecosystem’s future.

The security breach was committed by the team behind Qubic, a layer 1 AI-focused blockchain and mining pool that amassed 51% hashrate on Monero and committed a six-block reorg last month.

The reorg started at block 3499659 on Sunday at 5:12 am UTC and finished at block 3499676 roughly 43 minutes later, according to sources who run Monero nodes and shared their command-line consoles on X.

