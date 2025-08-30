Monero Stalls at $273 & Shiba Inu at $0.000013 While BlockDAG’s 2049% Bonus Rules Crypto Market

What drives smarter choices in crypto right now, sticking with familiar names or spotting where the next surge could come from? Recent updates on Monero (XMR) long-term price show steady forecasts into 2026, with analysts expecting gradual growth but limited upside due to rising regulatory hurdles. At the same time, Shiba Inu (SHIB) price analysis highlights short-term patterns pointing to possible breakouts, yet its reliance on meme momentum keeps risk high. 

Both have traction, but investors looking for the top crypto to buy in 2025 are watching something bigger unfold. BlockDAG is using TOKEN2049 Singapore not just for visibility but for dominance, dropping a massive 2049% presale bonus that runs until the event. Marketed as the “launchpad of legends,” this move has turned Marina Bay Sands into the ignition point of the Power Era, making BDAG the name everyone’s watching.

BlockDAG’s 2049% Bonus Turns Singapore into a Profit Ground

BlockDAG is aiming to rewrite the script at TOKEN2049 with its grand showcase at the mega event. And with a 2049% bonus locked in until the event, it’s not just a booth attraction; it’s the kind of multiplier that instantly magnifies holdings by over twenty times. For anyone looking at serious upside, this is the final window before the project lists at $0.05. At the current presale batch price of $0.03, early buyers are still in line for huge ROIs, while those who got in during batch 1 at $0.001 are already sitting on nearly 2,900% returns.

image 64

The numbers speak clearly. Over $387 million has already been raised, and more than 25 billion BDAG tokens are sold. Investor interest has only intensified as two whales bought in with $4.4 million and $4.3 million, pushing the leaderboard into a new frenzy. This momentum keeps fueling demand ahead of Singapore, where BlockDAG has secured platinum partner status and maximum visibility.

For traders comparing where to put their capital, BDAG stands out as one of the top crypto to buy in 2025 precisely because the presale bonus creates an immediate value jump. While many tokens depend on long-term speculation, BlockDAG is offering a multiplier upfront, and that’s why smaller investors are scrambling alongside whales to claim allocations before the window closes.

Singapore isn’t just hosting TOKEN2049, it’s become the ignition site for BlockDAG’s power era. The presale bonus is the spark, and BlockDAG’s live presence ensures every attendee knows it. For anyone asking where the real money is being made right now, BDAG answers loudly. It’s why so many already call it the top crypto to buy in 2025.

The Latest on Monero (XMR) Long-term Price Outlook 

The latest Monero (XMR) long-term forecasts show the coin holding steady in the $270–$460 range for the rest of 2025, with potential highs above $500 in 2026. Analysts see more ambitious targets of $650–$760 by 2027, while longer-term projections point toward $550+ by 2030. These numbers highlight modest but consistent growth potential, though not the kind of explosive returns new presales are offering. Current trading sits around $273, and short-term movement suggests stability rather than volatility. This makes Monero appealing to investors who value consistency, especially with its strong privacy-first technology.

image 66

However, the regulatory outlook may weigh heavily on the Monero (XMR) long-term story. The EU’s Anti-Money Laundering Regulation (AMLR), set to ban privacy coins on exchanges by 2027, could shrink liquidity and trading access. On the tech side, upgrades like Seraphis, Jamtis, and Bulletproofs++ aim to improve scalability and security, but adoption will be tested against tighter rules worldwide. Monero remains a solid pick for those who want privacy-focused assets, but compared with newer projects offering multipliers and hype-driven entry points, its growth path looks slower and more measured.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Analysis and Breakout Watch

The latest Shiba Inu (SHIB) price analysis shows the token trading between $0.000012 and $0.000013, with short-term signals pointing toward either a breakout or further consolidation. Indicators such as RSI near 40, MFI around 30, and narrowing Bollinger Bands suggest SHIB is preparing for a move, though direction is still uncertain. Resistance levels sit at $0.00001320 and $0.00001450, while support holds near $0.00001187 and $0.00001100. Analysts note a possible inverse head-and-shoulders setup that could drive prices as high as $0.000018–$0.000020 if confirmed. Some forecasts even hint at extreme upside toward $0.0001 by year-end, though that remains speculative.

image 2 2

Despite this potential, Shiba Inu (SHIB) price analysis also highlights the risks of relying heavily on meme momentum. The coin’s performance depends on liquidity, community sentiment, and broader crypto market conditions. Forecasts for late 2025 place SHIB around $0.0000136 on average, with optimistic ranges pushing to $0.000032. Long-term targets are scattered, with some models calling for modest growth and others projecting dramatic surges. While SHIB remains a popular choice due to its community and ecosystem, investors should balance expectations between the short-term breakout scenarios and the reality of slower fundamental progress compared with projects offering structured presale rewards.

The Final Take

The outlook for Monero (XMR) long-term price shows steady growth potential, with projections pointing toward $400–$500 in 2026 and possibly $650+ in 2027. While this stability makes it attractive for some, looming regulatory bans on privacy coins in Europe could slow adoption. On the other side, Shiba Inu (SHIB) price analysis highlights short-term volatility with targets ranging from $0.0000136 to as high as $0.000032 by the end of 2025, though much of that depends on community-driven sentiment and meme coin momentum. 

Both offer paths forward, but neither match the immediate upside currently offered elsewhere. BlockDAG’s presale is turning TOKEN2049 Singapore into the stage where a bonus multiplier creates instant value. With a 2049% reward running until the event, BDAG positions itself as the top crypto to buy in 2025, giving investors the ignition point for the Power Era.

image 65

You May Also Like

DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update

DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update

TLDR dYdX plans Telegram-based trading starting in September to boost user engagement. The platform plans software upgrades including partner fee shares and faster trading options. dYdX’s earnings have slid 84% in Q2 2025, signaling challenges despite ambitious updates. The addition of Telegram trading could help dYdX strengthen its competitive position in DeFi. Decentralized exchange dYdX [...] The post DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update appeared first on CoinCentral.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001575-5.63%
dYdX
DYDX$0.6027-4.36%
Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $187M Revenue, Expands AI Strategy

Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $187M Revenue, Expands AI Strategy

TLDR IREN posted $187.3 million in revenue, marking a 226% YoY growth. IREN’s pivot into AI saw a 132% increase in GPU capacity for machine learning. The company surpassed MARA with 728 BTC mined in July, generating $1B annually. IREN’s stock surged 312% in the last four months, reaching a $5.4 billion market cap. Bitcoin [...] The post Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $187M Revenue, Expands AI Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,386.77-3.59%
Capverse
CAP$0.07079-0.79%
NodeAI
GPU$0.2701-4.52%
New ETH Token Below $0.004 to Outrank Shiba Inu (SHIB) Within 100 Days

New ETH Token Below $0.004 to Outrank Shiba Inu (SHIB) Within 100 Days

A rising Ethereum-based token is capturing widespread investor attention as projections suggest it could challenge Shiba Inu’s market position in under 100 days. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has now surged into stage 12 at $0.0021, representing a 110% gain from its initial offering.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001207-3.90%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01254-5.28%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000554-2.29%
