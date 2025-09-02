MONSTA X Celebrates 10 Years With New Album “THE X”

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 00:09
Sidekick
K$0.1455-15.16%
MemeCore
M$0.85184+23.83%
Threshold
T$0.0159-2.57%
U
U$0.01481-13.64%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017376-8.52%

MONSTA X – THE X – Forbes Exclusive

Starship Entertainment

It seems like only yesterday when K-pop powerhouse MONSTA X first debuted.

On May 14, 2015, MONSTA X did their debut showcase at the Lotte Art Center in Seoul, performing their single, “Trespass.” The young men were in their early 20s, except the youngest member, I.M, who was 19 at the time. As rookies, they began performing at festivals, conventions, and concerts, forming a connection with their fans, who were given the name, Monbebe.

Fast forward 10 years, the group – comprised of members Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M – have become icons in the Korean music industry. Since their debut, they have been nominated for and won numerous music awards, both domestically and internationally, including the MTV Video Music Awards, MAMA Awards, Asian Artist Awards, and the Seoul Music Awards. They were also one of the first K-pop artists to release – not one, but two – all-English albums. One of which, All About Luv, ranked No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard 200 Chart. Continuing their music influence on Western media, they performed on Good Morning America, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Teen Choice Awards, iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball, and KCON Los Angeles, and collaborated with popular artists like Steve Aoki, French Montana, and Sebastián Yatra. They also appeared as themselves on the popular Cartoon Network animated series, We Bare Bears.

As one of the most prolific K-pop artists in the industry, MONSTA X becane an inspiration for many trainees and newer K-pop acts, including the fictional boy band, The Saja Boys. Though when you talk to them about their many accolades and sing their praises, they are genuinely taken aback, humbly crediting their fans for all of their success.

“We couldn’t do it alone,” says Kihyun. “The only way we were able to do [all of this] was through our fans’ love.”

Yet, a fan’s love can only take a group so far.

MONSTA X has earned its place in the music business through their talent and hard work, having produced nine studio albums (in Korean, Japanese, and English) and twelve EPs (mini-albums), achieving multi-platinum status in South Korea. Throughout their career, they’ve continuously challenged themselves on languages and genres – experimenting with EDM, Latin music, R&B, pop, and future bass.

“While keeping MONSTA X’s unique color and style, we put a lot of effort into exploring different genres and sounds,” says I.M, who has written and produced a lot of their songs (alongside Joohoney and Hyungwon).

MONSTA X – THE X

Starship Entertainment

Their latest EP, THE X, was released today, featuring new songs produced and co-written by all six members, after nearly four years. The title of the album is in reference to both the group’s name and the Roman numeral for the number 10, representing their decade-long career.

THE X means 10 in Roman numerals,” Joohoney says proudly. “[It’s our] 10th anniversary – so 10!”

Although the members say they still feel like rookies, they’ve grown significantly over the past decade as individuals and artists. They’ve faced numerous challenges, including group dynamics, mandatory military service, and temporary health hiatuses among some members, but have survived and thrived through it all.

“Honestly, I feel alive [again],” Minhyuk says. “When I was in the military service, it was the longest time of my life. It’s done 1756742964. It’s time to show [the world] our group [again].”

With THE X, MONSTA X welcomes a new era and a fresh, dominating sound, drawing on their life experiences from the past decade – from their 20s into their 30s. It represents how far they’ve come and evolved in their careers.

“During the recording, all the members were still very good, [despite] having some time apart,” says Kihyun. “Their skills even improved after all of this time. Maybe because of our personal growth throughout this time. We could really hear that experience [in the music] that comes with an experienced group like us after 10 years.”

Joohoney adds, “We have a lot of range in [our] music. THE X is [showing that] we can do everything: vocalists are rapping and rappers are singing. We can do everything. We have confidence.”

They even mention that the types of songs they’re singing for this album are different than what fans are used to hearing. Minhyuk says, “Before, our songs [were] about love, but this album is really about ourselves.”

Their pre-release single “Do What I Want,” which dropped last month, showcases this strong confidence and “badass” energy, with their signature sexy style. The catchy song features funkadelic basslines, pulsating drums, and their sharp vocals and rap flow. The song’s concept reflects the group’s self-assurance in their identity, telling the world, “We know who we are, and we will do what we want.”

“While keeping MONSTA X’s unique color and style, we put a lot of effort into exploring different genres and sounds,” says I.M. “Even with the pre-release track, we wanted to showcase our identity along with a fresh sound and visual/concept.”

Hyungwon isn’t shy to express how hard they’ve worked on this album, especially with trying out new genres. He reveals, “I think preparing for this album, each of the members’ abilities is so good. [They] go f*cking hard.”

The members explode with laughter after Hyungwon’s use of profanity. They continue to bicker and laugh with each other over their answers jokingly. At one point, when asked what languages they’d like to try out after having Korean, Japanese, and English albums, they begin to discuss among themselves over which language is harder to learn: French or Spanish.

“For me, if we have the time or chances to make an album in another language, it’s Spanish,” says Kihyun.

Joohoney agrees. Both Hyungwon and I.M chose French. Kihyun tells them French is too hard, leading Minhyuk to question, “Spanish isn’t hard?”

Just like one of their variety shows, the conversation escalates with the subject of plurals being somehow brought up, with Kihyun giving English as an example of how having two glass cups would become “glasses.”

Leader Shownu watches peacefully as the exchange unfolds, telling them, “Why are we getting into this heated discussion?”

He calmly answers the question, “I’m satisfied now. [We don’t need to do more languages.]”

The hilarious banter between the members serves as a poignant reminder of their close-knit relationship. Although they’ve celebrated a decade this year, they’ve been trainees together for even longer, which forged this strong brotherly bond.

“We spent more time together than our own families, so we’ve grown incredibly close and comfortable with one another,” says I.M. “Whether it’s in happy moments, hard times, or when we’re not feeling well, knowing that we’re always there for each other gives me so much strength. It’s what makes me stronger and keeps me grounded.”

MONSTA X – THE X

Starship Entertainment

Now that most are in their 30s, they want to continue their musical journey together, evolving, learning, and growing. They’re more aware of themselves and aren’t afraid to experiment with their music and styles. Joohoney explains, “We want to be remembered as a group [whose] style is very solid and clear, but continuously changing and trying to improve.”

I.M says they’re still the same guys from 10 years ago, but just stronger and more mature. Shownu agrees, saying he is now more flexible and feels better than he did during his trainee days.

“Ten years ago and now, we’re still MONSTA X,” says I.M. “Our hearts are the same. Then, now, and in the future, we want to be a group that never lets anyone down—whether with our music or our performances.”

As they look back on those 10 years, they have learned a great deal about the industry and themselves. Hyungwon, Joohoney, and Kihyun explain they learned that life isn’t easy, and they’ve been lucky not to go alone through the ups and downs in their lives. They credit having each other and Monbebes throughout this journey.

“I learned I have Monbebe’s love [to help me through it],” says Joohoney.

Kihyun agrees, adding, “You can’t do it alone. We learned the way to live throughout this world, and a lot of life lessons happened.”

“We learned so many things,” says Shownu, smiling at his members. “Too many languages.”

MONSTA X’s THE X is now out on all streaming platforms. Physical copies of THE X will be released in the U.S. on September 5, with different exclusives available at each retail store.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/laurasirikul/2025/09/01/monsta-x-celebrates-10-years-with-new-album-the-x/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.446-2.22%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002548-9.48%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 13:40
Share
PA Daily | More than 30 members of Congress call on the Department of Justice to investigate Trump’s Meme Coin Dinner; Cetus offers a $5 million reward for hacker clues

PA Daily | More than 30 members of Congress call on the Department of Justice to investigate Trump’s Meme Coin Dinner; Cetus offers a $5 million reward for hacker clues

The governor of Texas expressed support for the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Act; HyperFND&#39;s official X account was hacked; James Wynn closed his PEPE position, making a cumulative profit of US$25.18 million; Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$212 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 8 consecutive days.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.446-2.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09789-3.59%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003369-3.85%
Share
PANews2025/05/24 17:23
Share
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. “I want Cardano to win,” zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Wie gelooft in Cardano’s langetermijnvisie en vertrouwen heeft in de technologische routekaart, ziet in ADA mogelijk een kans. ETH behoudt op dit moment in ieder geval nog een bredere adoptie en marktdominantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003368-2.68%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001561--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01215-3.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 00:31
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

PA Daily | More than 30 members of Congress call on the Department of Justice to investigate Trump’s Meme Coin Dinner; Cetus offers a $5 million reward for hacker clues

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers