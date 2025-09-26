Moody's: Cryptocurrency adoption in emerging markets could pose risks to financial resilience

PANews reported on September 26th, according to CoinDesk, that credit ratings giant Moody's reported Thursday that the adoption of cryptocurrencies in emerging markets threatens monetary sovereignty and financial resilience. This risk is particularly acute as cryptocurrency use expands beyond investment into savings and remittances. Moody's noted that the increasing penetration of dollar-denominated stablecoins, coupled with the increasing use of pricing and settlement in currencies other than local currencies, could weaken the monetary transmission mechanism and generate "cryptocurrency" pressures similar to unofficial dollarization, with reduced transparency and regulatory visibility. Furthermore, cryptocurrencies, through anonymous wallets and offshore exchanges, provide new channels for capital flight and undermine exchange rate stability. Moody's emphasizes that the increase in cryptocurrency holdings is primarily concentrated in emerging markets, such as Southeast Asia, Africa, and parts of Latin America, driven by inflation, currency devaluation, and limited banking services. In developed economies, adoption is driven by institutional consolidation and regulatory clarity. By 2024, the number of cryptocurrency holders will be approximately 562 million, a year-on-year increase of 33%.PANews reported on September 26th, according to CoinDesk, that credit ratings giant Moody's reported Thursday that the adoption of cryptocurrencies in emerging markets threatens monetary sovereignty and financial resilience. This risk is particularly acute as cryptocurrency use expands beyond investment into savings and remittances. Moody's noted that the increasing penetration of dollar-denominated stablecoins, coupled with the increasing use of pricing and settlement in currencies other than local currencies, could weaken the monetary transmission mechanism and generate "cryptocurrency" pressures similar to unofficial dollarization, with reduced transparency and regulatory visibility. Furthermore, cryptocurrencies, through anonymous wallets and offshore exchanges, provide new channels for capital flight and undermine exchange rate stability. Moody's emphasizes that the increase in cryptocurrency holdings is primarily concentrated in emerging markets, such as Southeast Asia, Africa, and parts of Latin America, driven by inflation, currency devaluation, and limited banking services. In developed economies, adoption is driven by institutional consolidation and regulatory clarity. By 2024, the number of cryptocurrency holders will be approximately 562 million, a year-on-year increase of 33%.

Moody's: Cryptocurrency adoption in emerging markets could pose risks to financial resilience

By: PANews
2025/09/26 18:11

PANews reported on September 26th, according to CoinDesk, that credit ratings giant Moody's reported Thursday that the adoption of cryptocurrencies in emerging markets threatens monetary sovereignty and financial resilience. This risk is particularly acute as cryptocurrency use expands beyond investment into savings and remittances. Moody's noted that the increasing penetration of dollar-denominated stablecoins, coupled with the increasing use of pricing and settlement in currencies other than local currencies, could weaken the monetary transmission mechanism and generate "cryptocurrency" pressures similar to unofficial dollarization, with reduced transparency and regulatory visibility.

Furthermore, cryptocurrencies, through anonymous wallets and offshore exchanges, provide new channels for capital flight and undermine exchange rate stability. Moody's emphasizes that the increase in cryptocurrency holdings is primarily concentrated in emerging markets, such as Southeast Asia, Africa, and parts of Latin America, driven by inflation, currency devaluation, and limited banking services. In developed economies, adoption is driven by institutional consolidation and regulatory clarity. By 2024, the number of cryptocurrency holders will be approximately 562 million, a year-on-year increase of 33%.

