Moonbirds and Azuki IP Coming to Verse8 as AI-Native Game Platform Integrates with Story

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 15:07
Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold's editorial content.

Seoul, South Korea, September 23rd, 2025, Chainwire

Vibecoding Meets Gaming: Anyone Can Build Licensed Multiplayer Worlds With Iconic IP leveraging Verse8 AI game platform and Story’s programmable IP infrastructure

Story, a blockchain platform for intellectual property, and Verse8, an AI-powered game creation tool, today announced a collaboration to bring Moonbirds and Azuki IP into user-generated games on the Verse8 platform. Story will serve as the licensing infrastructure, registering and managing IP usage on its Layer-1 network.

Verse8 enables users to generate multiplayer 2D and 3D games through natural language prompts without requiring coding. The platform uses proprietary technology to produce 3D assets from a single image. Despite being in beta, Verse8 reports thousands of creators and more than 800,000 monthly active users. By integrating with Story’s programmable licensing system, content created in Verse8—such as characters, quests, and environments—can be registered on-chain with attribution and revenue-sharing mechanisms for IP holders and creators.

As part of the collaboration, Moonbirds and Azuki collections will be available within Verse8’s AI-driven builder. Creators will be able to customize these IPs, incorporate them into new game environments, and monetize content through in-game purchases and branded expansions. Revenue distribution will be handled via programmable royalties recorded on Story’s blockchain. The partnership will debut at Origin Summit in Seoul on September 23, 2025. In the coming months, users will be able to launch community-made games featuring Moonbirds and Azuki characters through Verse8.

Verse8 was co-created by Jake Song, co-founder of Nexon and developer of Lineage, a leading MMORPG IP. The platform is supported by Planetarium Labs and industry partners. The collaboration with Story introduces licensed IP into AI-generated game environments with clear attribution and licensing rules enforced through smart contracts.

To showcase the power of this model, Verse8 will provide support for two of Web3’s most iconic IPs: Moonbirds and Azuki. Both collections will be registered on Story, and their IP will be natively available inside Verse8’s AI-driven game builder.

Players can remix, customize, and build with these IPs as “IP Legos,” assembling characters, quests, and game mechanics using the familiar building blocks of beloved onchain brands.

Game creators can monetize their worlds through in-game purchases or branded expansions, with revenue automatically split between the creator, the original NFT holder, and the Brand / IP owners via programmable royalties.

For example, a player could design an Azuki-themed cyberpunk battle arena with custom avatars and lore, then offer premium content like exclusive weapons or missions, while ensuring a share of that revenue flows back to Azuki’s creators and NFT holders.

This marks the first time IP holders of these NFT collections can seamlessly bring their IP into an interactive gaming format, with all usage rights, attributions, and revenue shares enforced via smart contracts on Story in the future. The partnership will debut at Origin Summit in Seoul on September 23, 2025, in the coming months, users will be able to launch community-made games featuring Moonbirds and Azuki characters powered by Verse8’s AI engine and Story’s onchain licensing system.

Building the Future of IP-Native Games

Verse8 represents a breakthrough in how IP can be activated and extended across user-generated gaming experiences. With zero-code interfaces and real-time rendering, players can build expansive game worlds, storylines, and playable quests simply by describing them in natural language. By integrating with Story, all IP used in these environments becomes traceable, licensable, and governed by clear onchain rules.

The platform joins a growing ecosystem of Story-powered applications—including Aria (music IP as real-world assets), Poseidon (AI training data layer), and the IP Portal—cementing Story’s role as the programmable IP layer for the AI era.

Integration of AI, IP, and On-Chain Licensing

The collaboration between Verse8 and Story reflects broader developments in digital entertainment and intellectual property. Intellectual property is recognized as one of the largest global asset classes but is often difficult to license and manage across platforms. Advances in artificial intelligence increase the demand for verified, rights-cleared content, while blockchain infrastructure enables automated attribution and royalty distribution. By using Story’s programmable licensing system, assets created in Verse8 can be registered, attributed, and governed on-chain, providing clarity for creators and IP holders.

About Story 

Story is a Layer-1 blockchain purpose-built to make intellectual property programmable. Backed by $136 million from a16z, Polychain, and Samsung Ventures, Story launched its mainnet in early 2025 and has quickly become a leading infrastructure for tokenized IP. The network enables creators, developers, enterprises, and AI labs to register content as on-chain assets with embedded rights, turning media, data, and AI-generated works into legally enforceable digital property. By bridging the gap between outdated legal frameworks and the realities of the AI era, Story makes it possible to track provenance, automate licensing, and unlock new markets for ideas. As the foundation for IP’s evolution into an internet-native asset class, Story powers a more open, equitable, and composable creative economy.

About Verse8

Verse8 is a fully AI-powered game creation platform that allows anyone to build, publish, and share high-quality 2D and 3D multiplayer games using simple natural language prompts. With a cloud-native engine and an intelligent generative agent (“Agent 8”) handling code, art, and audio, Verse8 removes traditional development barriers and enables rapid, on-demand game creation. Users can transform ideas into playable games within minutes, all directly in a web browser. Launched in 2025 by Planetarium Labs and industry veterans, Verse8 is pioneering the next generation of user-generated games – where creativity is the only limit and no coding or installation is required. By providing integrated publishing and monetization tools, Verse8 empowers a new wave of developers and communities to participate in the gaming economy like never before.

About Azuki Labs

Azuki is a brand born at the intersection of art, technology, and internet culture. What started as a web3 project has evolved into a global community of artists and builders shaping original characters, stories, and experiences together. From digital collectibles to fashion and real-world events, Azuki is building a universe for digital natives drawn to what’s next. Learn more at www.azuki.com.

About Moonbirds

Moonbirds is a premier digital brand now growing under Orange Cap Games. With its instantly recognizable art and devoted community, Moonbirds is expanding into games, storytelling, and live events. Within 24 hours of launching its first collectibles under OCG, Moonbirds generated $1.7M in sales — a signal of both cultural resonance and commercial potential. Orange Cap Games is building on this momentum to unlock new IP opportunities, cross-media partnerships, and long-term value creation across digital and physical platforms. Learn more at moonbirds.com.

