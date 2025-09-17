MoonPay Buys Meso to Strengthen Global Reach and Crypto Services

TLDR

MoonPay has acquired the crypto payments startup Meso to expand its global reach.

Meso’s Co-Founders Ali Aghareza and Ben Mills will join MoonPay’s leadership team.

The acquisition aims to create a global payments network linking banks, stablecoins, and blockchains.

This marks MoonPay’s fourth acquisition in 2025, following the purchases of Helio, Iron, and Decent.xyz.

MoonPay plans to improve U.S. banking support and upgrade developer tools with Meso’s integration.

MoonPay has acquired the crypto payments startup Meso to expand its global reach. The acquisition supports MoonPay’s mission to create a worldwide payments network. This network will connect banks, card systems, stablecoins, and blockchains, all under regulatory frameworks. The move positions MoonPay as a key player in both U.S. and European markets.

Leadership and Expertise from Meso Join MoonPay Team

Meso’s Co-Founders, Ali Aghareza and Ben Mills, will join MoonPay as part of the deal. Aghareza will serve as MoonPay’s Chief Technology Officer, and Mills will become Senior Vice President of Product. Both bring extensive experience from companies like Braintree, PayPal, and Venmo. Their expertise will help strengthen MoonPay’s technological capabilities and product offerings.

Soto-Wright, CEO and Co-Founder of MoonPay, stated,

This acquisition allows MoonPay to improve its services and enhance the crypto payment experience. The leadership additions will help MoonPay strengthen its infrastructure and accelerate innovation.

MoonPay’s Expanding Acquisition Strategy

This deal marks MoonPay’s fourth acquisition this year. Earlier, it acquired payments processor Helio, stablecoin firm Iron, and on-chain payment tool Decent.xyz. These strategic acquisitions have enabled MoonPay to diversify and expand its crypto payment services. The company now supports payments via cards, bank transfers, and mobile options.

Soto-Wright emphasized the company’s goal:

With this expanded network, MoonPay aims to enable seamless transactions across global markets. The company continues to build its platform as the backbone for crypto and Web3 payments.

Founded in 2019, MoonPay reached a valuation of $3.4 billion after raising $555 million in 2021. Despite recent layoffs, MoonPay remains profitable and continues to grow. The company is reportedly negotiating a new funding round that could increase its valuation further.

