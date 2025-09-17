MoonPay Buys Meso to Strengthen Global Reach and Crypto Services

By: Coincentral
2025/09/17 00:41
Startup
STARTUP$0.009004-6.27%
Iron Fish
IRON$0.1823-0.81%
ALI
ALI$0.00656-2.81%

TLDR

  • MoonPay has acquired the crypto payments startup Meso to expand its global reach.
  • Meso’s Co-Founders Ali Aghareza and Ben Mills will join MoonPay’s leadership team.
  • The acquisition aims to create a global payments network linking banks, stablecoins, and blockchains.
  • This marks MoonPay’s fourth acquisition in 2025, following the purchases of Helio, Iron, and Decent.xyz.
  • MoonPay plans to improve U.S. banking support and upgrade developer tools with Meso’s integration.

MoonPay has acquired the crypto payments startup Meso to expand its global reach. The acquisition supports MoonPay’s mission to create a worldwide payments network. This network will connect banks, card systems, stablecoins, and blockchains, all under regulatory frameworks. The move positions MoonPay as a key player in both U.S. and European markets.

Leadership and Expertise from Meso Join MoonPay Team

Meso’s Co-Founders, Ali Aghareza and Ben Mills, will join MoonPay as part of the deal. Aghareza will serve as MoonPay’s Chief Technology Officer, and Mills will become Senior Vice President of Product. Both bring extensive experience from companies like Braintree, PayPal, and Venmo. Their expertise will help strengthen MoonPay’s technological capabilities and product offerings.

Soto-Wright, CEO and Co-Founder of MoonPay, stated,

This acquisition allows MoonPay to improve its services and enhance the crypto payment experience. The leadership additions will help MoonPay strengthen its infrastructure and accelerate innovation.

MoonPay’s Expanding Acquisition Strategy

This deal marks MoonPay’s fourth acquisition this year. Earlier, it acquired payments processor Helio, stablecoin firm Iron, and on-chain payment tool Decent.xyz. These strategic acquisitions have enabled MoonPay to diversify and expand its crypto payment services. The company now supports payments via cards, bank transfers, and mobile options.

Soto-Wright emphasized the company’s goal:

With this expanded network, MoonPay aims to enable seamless transactions across global markets. The company continues to build its platform as the backbone for crypto and Web3 payments.

Founded in 2019, MoonPay reached a valuation of $3.4 billion after raising $555 million in 2021. Despite recent layoffs, MoonPay remains profitable and continues to grow. The company is reportedly negotiating a new funding round that could increase its valuation further.

The post MoonPay Buys Meso to Strengthen Global Reach and Crypto Services appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1381+1.24%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002647+3.19%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004666+0.21%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Share
Solana Price Prediction: 6.82 Million $SOL Scooped Up by Wall Street – Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year?

Solana Price Prediction: 6.82 Million $SOL Scooped Up by Wall Street – Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year?

Solana price prediction has assessed momentum after $198M in inflows and FORD’s $1.58B purchase, plus Pantera’s $1.1B stake. Price has traded in a rising channel, testing $270–$300; RSI mid-60s, MACD positive. Base case has remained $500–$600 for 2025; $1,000 has looked unlikely.
Solana
SOL$238.64+2.01%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 02:44
Share
CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

Cryptopunks need a permanent home to pass on.
Share
PANews2025/05/14 18:14
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Solana Price Prediction: 6.82 Million $SOL Scooped Up by Wall Street – Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year?

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

Eric Trump Announces American Bitcoin Launch, Lauds BTC As 'Modern-Day Gold'

Santander’s Openbank launches crypto trading in Germany, eyes Spain