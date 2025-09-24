MoonPay Joins Arbitrum to Streamline Crypto Onboarding

MoonPay, a renowned crypto payments platform, has partnered with Arbitrum, the Ethereum L2 scaling solution. The main purpose of this partnership is to simplify how consumers purchase crypto and bridge assets within any platform or application with Arbitrum Bridge integration. As MoonPay disclosed in its official social media announcement on X, the interaction improves consumer accessibility with the integration of seamless buyout options into dApps. Hence, this move is anticipated to boost the mainstream adoption of crypto by minimizing entry barriers while enhancing the onboarding procedure.

MoonPay and Arbitrum Partner to Advance Crypto Onramping

The partnership between MoonPay and Arbitrum endeavors to offer ease in crypto onramping. This guarantees that the consumers can purchase crypto assets while also bridging tokens into the Arbitrum ecosystem with no need to have several external steps. With the integration of the onramp services of MoonPay inside the Arbitrum Bridge, the platforms and developers can provide simplified end-user experiences.

Apart from that, Arbitrum enjoys a dominant position in the market for offering Ethereum scaling solutions with high speeds and low costs within the L2 market. Simultaneously, in partnership with MoonPay, Arbitrum reaffirms its commitment to scalability and accessibility, guaranteeing that consumers and developers alike can leverage the streamlined entry points. Additionally, the move further strengthens MoonPay’s role as a reliable player for worldwide crypto accessibility.

Combining Blockchain Efficiency with Broader Financial Accessibility

According to MoonPay, the inclusion of its on-ramp features into the platforms and dApps via Arbitrum is a notable development. It allows new users to engage with the ecosystem of Arbitrum without any technical hindrances. Along with that, the initiative permits developers to be devoted to innovation instead of dealing with onboarding complexities. Overall, the joint effort also highlights the merger of blockchain efficiency and financial accessibility.