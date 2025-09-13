MoonPay Just Made Crypto Transfers Easier With MoonTags

MoonTags let users send and receive crypto using simple usernames instead of long wallet addresses.

MoonTags handle blockchain selection automatically, reducing errors and simplifying global crypto transfers.

MoonPay has officially released a new feature called MoonTags, a unique user-generated identifier designed to simplify the process of transferring digital assets.

Previously, users had to copy long, error-prone wallet addresses, but now they can simply type in their MoonTag like a social media handle. Each account automatically receives a default MoonTag, which can then be customized to their liking, including adding a profile photo.

MoonTags’ primary function is to eliminate the technical complexity when sending or receiving crypto. When someone wants to send assets, simply search for the recipient’s name with a registered MoonTag.

Without the hassle of selecting a blockchain network, the MoonPay system will automatically route the transaction to the appropriate path. Furthermore, this feature also provides a privacy option so users can determine whether their identity can be discovered through searches or remain hidden.

MoonTags Make Crypto Easy, but Users Must Stay Alert

The presence of MoonTags clearly addresses a long-standing concern about crypto transfers, which can often be confusing.

However, there’s an important caveat that shouldn’t be overlooked. If you type in your MoonTag incorrectly, your assets could be sent to the wrong address, and the transaction cannot be canceled. Therefore, despite its simplicity, due diligence is still required.

Regarding fees, MoonPay ensures there are no additional charges simply for using MoonTags. The total cost will be clearly visible before the transaction is processed.

However, for services involving cross-chain exchanges or token conversions, higher fees may still be possible. Some regions also impose restrictions, such as New York and the European Union, which is known for its strict regulations.

MoonTags will launch globally on September 12, 2025, and are designed to be usable by users in various countries. However, full availability will of course depend on local regulations. MoonPay recognizes that global expansion always faces varying regulatory challenges.

MoonPay Expands Global Reach With Strategic Moves and Partnerships

Meanwhile, CNF previously reported another equally exciting development from MoonPay. At the end of August, the company integrated with Turnkey, enabling direct fiat-to-crypto purchases in over 160 countries, without the need for redirection to another website or the use of an external SDK.

For developers, this integration presents new opportunities because, with just one API, the crypto purchasing experience can be seamlessly embedded into their apps. As a result, user conversion rates are expected to increase while improving customer engagement.

Furthermore, MoonPay’s efforts to expand its reach have been evident since June. At that time, the company successfully obtained the BitLicense, a license that allows it to operate in all 50 US states, including New York, which is known for its strict regulations.

This achievement underscores MoonPay’s intention to become a global player. Furthermore, their collaboration with Mastercard and the development of a stablecoin-based payment infrastructure through the Iron project demonstrate their focus not only on facilitating individual transactions but also on the broader payment ecosystem.

]]>