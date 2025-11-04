Moonwell lending contract attacked, attackers profit 295 ETH.

PANews reported on November 4th that, according to CertiK monitoring, the Moonwell lending contract was attacked by multiple transactions. The attackers exploited a faulty oracle's returned wrst price (approximately $5.8 million) to repeatedly borrow more than 20 wstETH by flash-borrowing only about 0.02 wrstETH and depositing it, thereby profiting 295 ETH (approximately $1 million).

