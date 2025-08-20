More Delays: SEC Delays Pushes Decisions On Solana, Truth Social and XRP crypto ETFs Forward

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/08/20 05:51
Moonveil
MORE$0,10033-%1,51
XRP
XRP$2,8806-%5,29
Core DAO
CORE$0,4645-%2,82
Major
MAJOR$0,15602-%2,21
Forward
FORWARD$0,0001274+%6,07

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed rulings on several major crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) once again. 

This happened on August 18, when the agency filed notices that it had extended deadlines for three products including the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF, Solana ETFs from 21Shares and Bitwise and the 21Shares Core XRP Trust.

New review dates are now set for October, which has quickly become an important month for ETF decisions. 

Truth Social’s Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF

The Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF will face a ruling on October 8. Solana ETF applications are scheduled for October 16, while the Core XRP Trust is set for October 19.

The initial Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF was submitted on June 24. According to the filing, this ETF is a commodity-based trust that holds Bitcoin and Ethereum directly, and then issues shares backed by those assets.

Even though the ETF carries the Truth Social name and is tied to Donald Trump’s media and technology company, it is similar to other spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs already on the market. 

The branding was likely set intentionally to attract attention. However, the product design is similar other funds that give investors exposure to BTC and ETH.

Solana ETFs from 21Shares and Bitwise

In addition to the Truth Social ETF delay, the SEC has also delayed decisions on Solana ETFs proposed by 21Shares and Bitwise. If these filings had been approved, they would mark the first spot Solana ETFs in the United States.

Both products were filed by Cboe BZX Exchange on behalf of the asset managers. They are designed to hold SOL tokens directly and allow investors to track Solana’s market value.

Solana has been making a name for itself over the last few years as one of the top altcoins. This means that an approval of one of these ETFs would have provided institutional and retail investors with a new way to access its growth. 

In all, the SEC has set October 16 as the deadline for these rulings.

XRP Trust Faces October Review

Finally, the third delayed product is the 21Shares Core XRP Trust. The prodict was first filed in February and was later amended.

The trust is structured to hold XRP and track its price. Interestingly, the SEC had reached the end of its initial 180-day review period but granted itself an additional 60 days. In sum, the decision dealdine has now been pushed to October 19.

This XRP-focused product has now joined other altcoin ETF applications waiting for rulings, including those tied to Dogecoin and Litecoin. The cluster of deadlines in October has marked this month as a very important one for crypto.

SEC Rule Changes Could Speed Up Approvals

Currently, each ETF proposal requires a filing under Rule 19b-4, which can take up to 240 days. If the amendments are approved, the ETFs that qualify could be listed automatically.

According to Bloomberg’s analyst Eric Balchunas has suggested that these rule changes may receive approval as early as next month. If so, October could see a wave of crypto ETF approvals across multiple assets.

 

The post More Delays: SEC Delays Pushes Decisions On Solana, Truth Social and XRP crypto ETFs Forward appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

In a market driven by momentum, it’s the projects grounded in principles that often go the distance. Bonk, Ripple, and […] The post Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy  appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0,00002161-%4,63
NodeGO Token
GO$0,00029-%42,00
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,0257-%4,88
Share
Coindoo2025/08/20 06:00
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 19, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Computer Pioneer Gordon Bell was born in 1934, Sputnik 5 launched by USSR in 1960, World’s First Geostationary Satellite was Launched in 1964, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure to Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch, let’s dive right in. Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure By @johnwrites [ 6 Min read ] Y Combinators youngest solo founder Kirill Avery discusses digital identity crisis, AI bot threats, privacy concerns, and decentralized solutions. Read More. Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch By @rezmoss [ 8 Min read ] Build a Go dependency scanner with the standard library: parse go.mod, query OSV for vulnerabilities, and analyze licenses. Read More. How I Cut Agentic Workflow Latency by 3-5x Without Increasing Model Costs By @rohitjacob [ 6 Min read ] Learn how to speed up and optimize agentic workflows with smart step-cutting, parallelization, caching, and model right-sizing. Read More. Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? By @webfonts [ 4 Min read ] Digitizing fragile Kurdish archives with Tesseract OCR: challenges, dataset creation, and a new tool to preserve Kurdish heritage. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Brainedge
LEARN$0,01917-%3,37
Moonveil
MORE$0,1001-%1,74
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/20 00:02
Share
SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

Detail: https://coincu.com/ethereum/sharplink-acquires-143593-ethereum-holdings/
BRC20.COM
COM$0,020361-%6,13
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 05:38
Share

Trending News

More

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular