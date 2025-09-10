More Investment And Big Goals For America’s Major League Cricket Amid Saga

Glenn Maxwell was a star in Major League Cricket (Photo by Arjun Singh / Sportzpics for MLC)
Supplied
After a particularly grim period amid never-ending tumult, prompting major concern as the Los Angeles Olympics inches closer, there is some much-needed positive news for American cricket.
Having recently completed its third season, marked by playing a slate of games at the iconic Oakland Coliseum, Major League Cricket – the U.S.’ well-heeled T20 franchise league – has announced that ticket sales increased by 53 per cent and social following rose by 45 per cent.
The fourth season will be played from June 18-July 18, 2026, the preferred slot in the calendar for MLC with not much competition from other domestic leagues.
“Season 3 showed that demand for top-tier cricket in the U.S. is real and accelerating,” MLC chief Johnny Grave said. “MLC is winning new fans, followers and viewers throughout the USA and around the world.”
Backed by high-profile investors, aided by influential Indian businessmen some of whom are ensconced in Silicon Valley, investment from American Cricket Enterprises – MLC’s strategic partner – has now surpassed $150 million.
With “at least that amount again” set to be invested over the next few years, 10 international cricket grounds across the country are hoped by 2030. As I have reported in recent months, proposed home grounds for MLC franchises Seattle Orcas and Washington Freedom are starting to get closer.
“The next phase is further infrastructure investment,” Grave said. “With ACE’s continued backing, our goal is to have 10 international standard venues by 2030, giving more fans access to world-class cricket and creating better environments for American players to develop. ”
Seattle Orcas are moving closer to a home ground (Photo by Shaun Roy / Sportzpics for MLC)
Sportzpics / MLC
This has all played out amid much trouble in the background after USA Cricket last month terminated its 50-year commercial agreement with ACE.
As I reported recently, there were fears that ramifications could extend to the stadium planned for the Los Angeles Games. Knight Riders, the Indian Premier League and Los Angeles-based MLC franchise, is set to be the stadium’s anchor tenant and fund permanent features, including the playing square, outfield and drainage, practice nets and floodlights.
A 6000-8000-seat stadium, complete with hospitality suites, is envisioned and if all goes to plan then MLC games might be played there next season or in 2027. But the deal is still to be signed off between Knight Riders and Fairplex, a non-profit organization that has a partnership with the County of Los Angeles.
Reports have surfaced that USA Cricket has reversed its termination, but there has been no official announcements.
There does appear to be an air of optimism around although uncertainty still surrounds the fate of USA Cricket, offered a three-month lifeline by the International Cricket Council to address its governance issues.
USA Cricket has announced upcoming board elections, which need to be contested within this three-month timeframe.
ICC chair Jay Shah and chief executive Sanjay Gupta were spotted at the recent U.S. Open grand slam tennis event in New York.
The purpose of their visit to the U.S. is not believed to be related to the American cricket saga, but whether they scoped out the situation during their trip is yet to be known.
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tristanlavalette/2025/09/09/more-investment-and-big-goals-for-americas-major-league-cricket-amid-saga/