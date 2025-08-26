More Pain Ahead? Bitcoin and Ethereum Charts Show Mixed Signals: Analysis

By: Coinstats
2025/08/26 05:11
Moonveil
MORE$0.09986-0.35%
PAIN
PAIN$1.2426-8.89%
Bitcoin is tumbling below key support levels, with technical indicators flashing warning signs across the board.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Safe Establishes "Safe Research" Team to Focus on Self-Hosted Security and Privacy Innovation

Safe Establishes "Safe Research" Team to Focus on Self-Hosted Security and Privacy Innovation

PANews reported on June 19 that Safe (formerly Gnosis Safe), a smart contract wallet developer, announced the establishment of a "Safe Research" team focused on self-custody research and development, dedicated
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4053-6.93%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.006611-9.13%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0594-7.47%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 13:25
Share
Cryptocurrencies Grapple with Bitcoin’s Downward Slide

Cryptocurrencies Grapple with Bitcoin’s Downward Slide

The cryptocurrency market experienced notable turmoil as Bitcoin‘s price dipped below the $110,000 mark, nearing the critical threshold of $108,000. This descent occurred despite the absence of significant triggers in the market today.Continue Reading:Cryptocurrencies Grapple with Bitcoin’s Downward Slide
Share
Coinstats2025/08/26 05:18
Share
Sharps Technology Stock: Surges 40% as It Unveils $400M Solana-Focused Digital Asset Treasury

Sharps Technology Stock: Surges 40% as It Unveils $400M Solana-Focused Digital Asset Treasury

TLDR Sharps Soars 40% on $400M Solana-Backed Treasury Play, Dips After-Hours Sharps Unveils $400M SOL Strategy, Stock Rockets Before Cooling Off Sharps Bets Big on Solana: $400M PIPE Fuels 40% Stock Surge SOL Surge: Sharps to Build $400M Treasury With Solana as Core Asset Sharps Rallies on Solana Treasury Pivot, Eyes Long-Term Crypto Returns Sharps [...] The post Sharps Technology Stock: Surges 40% as It Unveils $400M Solana-Focused Digital Asset Treasury appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solana
SOL$187.28-8.17%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04361-4.51%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4327-9.76%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/26 06:39
Share

Trending News

More

Safe Establishes "Safe Research" Team to Focus on Self-Hosted Security and Privacy Innovation

Cryptocurrencies Grapple with Bitcoin’s Downward Slide

Sharps Technology Stock: Surges 40% as It Unveils $400M Solana-Focused Digital Asset Treasury

Best Crypto to Buy After BNB Crash — Investors Shift to Ethereum & MAGACOIN FINANCE in 2025

Is Cardano Price Ready for A Breakout As Hoskinson Signals Ripple Partnership