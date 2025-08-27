Morehouse Hosts Powerhouse Summit With Robert Smith, Kandi Burruss & More

Forbes will be returning to Atlanta this fall for its signature ForbesBLK Summit, partnering with the historic HBCU Morehouse College for the first time to host the third annual event, from October 8-10, 2025. The 2025 ForbesBLK Summit will continue to serve as the central meeting place for ascendant Black business leaders in America and convene those driving impactful transformations with their world-changing initiatives.

This year’s Summit theme, Today’s Challenges, Tomorrow’s Opportunity: A New Path to Economic Prosperity, is a powerful call to action for building what comes next during a pivotal time as the impact of Black entrepreneurship, investment and cultural creation are dominating the global media landscape. In the bustling city of Atlanta, the three-day event will explore key trends and developments at the forefront of today’s business leaders’ minds and learn how visionary disruptors are forging new pathways to wealth.

Stacey Abrams at the 2024 ForbesBLK Summit

Jamel Toppin for Forbes

Attendees will hear from speakers such as Robert Smith, Founder, Chairman & CEO, Vista Equity Partners, Kandi Burruss, Singer, Songwriter, Producer, Actress, Television Personality, and Entrepreneur, Pinky Cole, Founder & CEO, Slutty Vegan and Emma Grede, Founder, Serial Entrepreneur, and Host of Aspire with Emma Grede Podcast, about how they are overcoming present-day challenges, while also paving a path to help drive Black America forward.

Additional speakers include:

  • Stephen A. Smith, Host, The Stephen A. Smith Show; and Host, First Take
  • Bea Dixon, Cofounder & CEO, The Honey Pot Company
  • Don Peebles, Chairman & CEO, The Peebles Corporation
  • John Hope Bryant, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Operation Hope
  • Earl “E-40” Stevens, Entertainer & Entrepreneur
  • Wyclef Jean, Performing Artist, Producer and Composer
  • Van Jones, Founder, Dream Machine and CNN commentator
  • Marcus Collins, Award-Winning Marketer, Cultural Translator, and Best-Selling Author
  • Alden McDonald , CEO, Liberty Bank & Trust
  • Todd McDonald , President, Liberty Bank & Trust
  • Tika Sumpter, Actress, Producer, and Author
  • Josh Aviv , Founder & CEO, Sparkcharge
  • Everette Taylor, CEO, Kickstarter
  • Brandon Blackwood, Founder & CEO, Brandon Blackwood NY
  • Melissa Bradley, Founder & CEO, New Majority Ventures
  • Danessa Myricks, Founder & CEO, Danessa Myricks Beauty
  • Shannae Ingleton-Smith, President, CEO & Co-Founder, Kensington Grey
  • Wemimo Abbey, Cofounder & Co-CEO, Esusu
  • Tina Davis, President, EMPIRE
  • Sondra Sutton Phung, General Manager, Global Truck of Ford Motor Company
  • Hannah Bronfman, Activist, Author, Influencer and Investor
  • Brian Laung Aoaeh, Founder and Managing General Partner, REFASHIOND Ventures
  • Dr. Ben Harvey, Founder and Former CEO, AI Squared
  • Candace Mitchell, CEO, Myavana
  • Promise Phelon, Founder & Managing Partner, Growth Warrior Capital
  • Latham Thomas, Founder, Mama Glow
  • The Hon. E. David Burt, Premiere of Bermuda
  • Ed Mitzen, Cofounder, The Business for Good Foundation

This year’s Summit will also drum up excitement ahead of Morehouse’s Homecoming Week, uniting attendees, students and Black business leaders for an immersive mentorship and high-impact networking experience. To set the tone for HBCU Homecoming Week, the Summit will spotlight local Black-owned businesses and end with a spirited and energizing concert.

ForbesBLK Summit 2024 Welcome Concert

Jamel Toppin for Forbes

The 2025 ForbesBLK Summit is proud to partner with the Office of Mayor Andre Dickens and the Atlanta-Fulton County Recreation Authority (AFCRA). The Business For Good Foundation is a Partner Sponsor for the event.

For more information about the ForbesBLK Summit, visit: 2025 ForbesBLK Summit

For sponsorship inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Media Contacts:

Christina Vega Magrini, [email protected]

Feryal Nawaz, [email protected]

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbes-spotlights/2025/08/26/forbesblk-returns-to-atl-morehouse-hosts-powerhouse-summit-with-robert-smith-kandi-burruss–more/

