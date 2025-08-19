Morgan Stanley: AI could add $16 trillion to the US stock market, impacting 90% of jobs

PANews reported on August 19th that a new report from Morgan Stanley stated that AI technology has the potential to add $ 13-16 trillion to the S&P 500 's market capitalization, with the highest increase reaching 29% . Autonomous AI and humanoid robots will drive productivity gains and potentially impact 90% of existing jobs, prompting workforce skills upgrades or transformations. Industries such as consumer goods, retail, real estate, and transportation are expected to benefit the most.

