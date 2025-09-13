Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank Predict How Much the Fed Will Cut Interest Rates

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 19:21
Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank both predicted the Fed would cut interest rates at its remaining three meetings this year. In separate reports, the two institutions said they expect 25 basis point cuts at the September, October, and December meetings.

Both institutions had previously projected only one rate cut in September and December. This week’s data, which indicated a softening in inflationary pressures, contributed to the rise in expectations.

The Fed is expected to cut interest rates next week, marking the first time since a 25 basis point cut in December 2024, ushering in a new easing cycle. Chairman Jerome Powell stated last month that a rate cut was possible at the September 16-17 meeting, arguing that risks in the labor market were increasing.

Morgan Stanley stated that market conditions provide the Fed with room to shift to a “neutral” policy stance more quickly, predicting that four consecutive 25 basis point cuts will be made in meetings from September to January, with two additional cuts possible in April and July 2026.

Deutsche Bank Chief Economist Matthew Luzzetti stated that their current projections do not foresee any additional cuts for 2026, but that risks point to further cuts depending on the development of inflation and labor market data.

A similar expectation is being priced into the markets. According to CME FedWatch Tool data, the probability of a 25 basis point cut next week is seen as 95%, while a more aggressive 50 basis point cut is projected as 5%. Standard Chartered is the only institution in the market to expect a 50 basis point cut this month.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/morgan-stanley-and-deutsche-bank-predict-how-much-the-fed-will-cut-interest-rates/

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 2, 2025 – Judge Greenlights Celsius's $4B Showdown With Tether

The crypto news feed shows mixed signals today, with the crypto market cap falling 3.2%. Bitcoin is down 1% in the past 24 hours, trading just above $106,000, while Ethereum has also lost some ground but still stands above $2,400. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – 12 September 2025 — Fableration, the decentralised publishing platform built to dismantle the broken economics of storytelling, officially announced its formation today at the State Library of Victoria. Built to empower writers, elevate publishers, and reward readers, Fableration gives all participants a role in shaping a fair, transparent, and transformative creative economy. […] The post Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
The Cyberspace Administration of China publicly solicits opinions: Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments

PANews reported on September 13 that according to a report by Meijing.com, in order to promote and standardize the promotion and application of electronic documents, improve the level of digitalization of goods trade and transportation, reduce logistics costs across society, protect the legitimate rights and interests of parties involved in electronic document activities, and safeguard national security and social public interests, the Cyberspace Administration of China, in conjunction with relevant departments, has drafted the "Regulations on Promoting and Standardizing the Application of Electronic Documents (Draft for Comment)" in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. The draft is now open for public comment. It mentions encouraging institutions and enterprises in the fields of goods trade, logistics, finance, etc. to recognize and use electronic documents when conducting business, improve the level of digitalization of business applications, and promote quality and efficiency improvements in the industry. Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments based on the characteristics of electronic documents, in compliance with laws and regulations and with controllable risks, and to actively and steadily innovate financial products and service models.
