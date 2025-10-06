Morgan Stanley’s Global Investment Committee report recommends financial advisors allocate 2% to 4% of multi-asset portfolios to crypto. Formalizing Crypto as a Legitimate Portfolio Component According to a special report from Morgan Stanley’s Global Investment Committee (GIC), cryptocurrency has evolved from a speculative novelty into a legitimate—though still volatile—component of diversified investment portfolios. The report […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/morgan-stanley-committee-recommends-up-to-4-crypto-allocation-based-on-investor-risk-profile/