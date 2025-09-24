TLDR Morgan Stanley partners with ZeroHash for crypto trading in 2026. Retail clients can trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana on E-Trade. Firm plans to develop a robust wallet infrastructure for digital assets. Morgan Stanley eyes tokenized equities, bonds, and real estate services. Morgan Stanley, one of the largest financial institutions in the U.S., has announced [...] The post Morgan Stanley to Launch Crypto Trading for Retail Clients by 2026 appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR Morgan Stanley partners with ZeroHash for crypto trading in 2026. Retail clients can trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana on E-Trade. Firm plans to develop a robust wallet infrastructure for digital assets. Morgan Stanley eyes tokenized equities, bonds, and real estate services. Morgan Stanley, one of the largest financial institutions in the U.S., has announced [...] The post Morgan Stanley to Launch Crypto Trading for Retail Clients by 2026 appeared first on Blockonomi.

Morgan Stanley to Launch Crypto Trading for Retail Clients by 2026

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/24 00:34
Union
U$0.010442-4.40%
RealLink
REAL$0.05981+0.06%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10307+2.29%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02369+0.12%

TLDR

  • Morgan Stanley partners with ZeroHash for crypto trading in 2026.
  • Retail clients can trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana on E-Trade.
  • Firm plans to develop a robust wallet infrastructure for digital assets.
  • Morgan Stanley eyes tokenized equities, bonds, and real estate services.

Morgan Stanley, one of the largest financial institutions in the U.S., has announced plans to enter the cryptocurrency market by offering crypto trading services to its retail customers. The firm has partnered with crypto startup ZeroHash to launch the service in the first half of 2026. This move comes amid a growing trend of traditional financial firms embracing digital assets.

Partnership with ZeroHash for Crypto Trading

Morgan Stanley’s collaboration with ZeroHash will allow the bank’s E-Trade clients to trade popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. According to Jed Finn, Morgan Stanley’s head of wealth management, this service is expected to be available by mid-2026.

The move reflects the growing adoption of cryptocurrency by established financial players, with other firms like JPMorgan already offering crypto-related services in partnership with Coinbase.

Building a Robust Crypto Wallet Infrastructure

The crypto trading feature is only the first phase of Morgan Stanley’s larger plan. The firm is preparing to develop a comprehensive wallet infrastructure for its clients. This infrastructure will allow customers to not only trade but also store and manage their digital assets securely.

As the firm manages nearly $1.7 trillion in assets, adding crypto services could significantly expand its offerings in wealth management.

The Future of Tokenization and Blockchain Technology

Looking ahead, Morgan Stanley plans to enable clients to hold tokenized assets, including equities, bonds, and real estate. Tokenization has been gaining traction in the finance industry, with companies like Galaxy Digital leading the way in tokenizing stocks.

Nasdaq has also filed a rule change to allow tokenized stock trading on its platform. Morgan Stanley’s expansion into tokenized assets shows the firm’s recognition of the growing potential of blockchain technology.

The post Morgan Stanley to Launch Crypto Trading for Retail Clients by 2026 appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$26.57+1.37%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,926-0.51%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share
Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

BlockchainFX presale surges past $7.5M at $0.024 per token with 500x ROI potential, staking rewards, and BLOCK30 bonus still live — top altcoin to hold before 2026.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004497+2.06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.012+0.58%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:16
Share
MYX Finance price surges again as funding rate points to a crash

MYX Finance price surges again as funding rate points to a crash

MYX Finance price went parabolic again as the recent short-squeeze resumed. However, the formation of a double-top pattern and the funding rate point to an eventual crash in the coming days. MYX Finance (MYX) came in the spotlight earlier this…
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
MYX Finance
MYX$8.82769-5.23%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 02:57
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

MYX Finance price surges again as funding rate points to a crash

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Why SegaSwap's $10M Seed Round Signals a Shift in Solana DeFi Incentive Models