Morgan Stanley to Start Trading Bitcoin and Crypto in 2026

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/24 08:00
Morgan Stanley has announced that it will be offering cryptocurrency trading on its ETrade platform during the first half of 2026. This way, it will be the first major Wall Street bank to provide retail cryptocurrency trading platform. In the first half of 2026, ETrade clients will be able to purchase Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) under a digital asset infrastructure provider, Zerohash. This action from the top bank might open up access to up to $1.3 trillion trading volume, which would be one of the biggest in retail crypto available through a conventional financial institution.

Conducive Infrastructure Enabled by Strategic Partnership with Zerohash

The launch of crypto trading by Morgan Stanley uses a robust collaboration with Zerohash, a prominent digital asset infrastructure that will do liquidity, custody, and operational support of the platform. At the launch of the service, ETrade clients will be able to trade using Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, which will be governed by a single superior model of integrated infrastructure with institutional security and compliance requirements.

Zerohash partnership is a strategic move that enables Morgan Stanley to access the crypto market without developing proprietary digital asset infrastructure. This partner model allows quicker implementation and ensures that the risk management standards and regulatory compliance requirements sought by institutional clients are upheld by the bank.

The partnership tackles the most important issues in the operation as such as; safe custody service, real-time settlement feature and a complete reporting package which the conventional brokerage clients would demand their investment platforms to provide.

Future Effects on Conventional Finance Ecosystem

The introduction of crypto trading by Morgan Stanley has the potential to become a blueprint that shows other giant banks how they can use the digital asset trade and augment their existing brokerage procedures. This initiative, if successful, can lead to rivals doing the same and this can change the way retail investors access cryptocurrency markets.

The e-trade integration is not just the addition of a service, but it implies the mainstreaming of cryptocurrency as a valid asset class in an investment portfolio. This mainstream validation has the potential to push considerable capital inflows of traditional investors into digital assets.

Conclusion

The decision by Morgan Stanley to provide Bitcoin and crypto trading services via ETrade in 2026 is a great step ahead in institutionalizing cryptocurrency. The bank is becoming a leader in the crypto transition of traditional finance by building on the infrastructure of Zerohash along with digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Ether, and Solana, and adopting established digital assets. The strategic action rightly puts Morgan Stanley as the pioneer in Wall Street digital transformation.

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:52
