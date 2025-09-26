Bitcoin (BTC) once again finds itself in the spotlight, with recent institutional movement by the likes of Morgan Stanley further supporting assertions that BTC will reach $120,000 in the upcoming bull cycle. Although BTC remains the investors’ vehicle of choice for big-ticket opportunities, smaller-price coins are increasingly becoming popular for their potential upside. Mutuum Finance […]Bitcoin (BTC) once again finds itself in the spotlight, with recent institutional movement by the likes of Morgan Stanley further supporting assertions that BTC will reach $120,000 in the upcoming bull cycle. Although BTC remains the investors’ vehicle of choice for big-ticket opportunities, smaller-price coins are increasingly becoming popular for their potential upside. Mutuum Finance […]

Morgan Stanley’s Move Puts $120K Bitcoin (BTC) in Sight As Mutuum Finance Targets 40x Upside

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/26 15:30
Bitcoin (BTC) once again finds itself in the spotlight, with recent institutional movement by the likes of Morgan Stanley further supporting assertions that BTC will reach $120,000 in the upcoming bull cycle. Although BTC remains the investors’ vehicle of choice for big-ticket opportunities, smaller-price coins are increasingly becoming popular for their potential upside.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM), currently in presale at $0.035, is one such token. Built on a DeFi lending-and-borrowing platform, Mutuum Finance offers real-world utility and scalability. With lower market price than BTC, it can deliver up to 40x upside, and thus is a high-potential vehicle for investors seeking returns outside the mainstream cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin Price Outlook: Technical Levels Suggest Short-Term Cautiousness

Bitcoin (BTC) has short-term resistance after falling below $115,000, with the 50-EMA of $114,300 and 200-EMA of $114,100 now used as resistance levels. If BTC fails to hold $112,000, support levels at $110,850, $108,750, and possibly $107,250 could be broken.

A bounce over $113,450 can lead to $114,750–$116,150, and even a retest of $120,000. Short-term defensive sentiment apart, the broader uptrend of increasing highs since summer remains intact, and rising institutional inflows with improved macro liquidity can drive BTC to $120,000, and the current correction can be a long-term buying opportunity. Smaller-cap assets such as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) are also attracting interest from those seeking greater upside relative to larger-cap cryptocurrencies such as BTC.

Mutuum Finance Presale Milestone

Mutuum Finance has reached a new milestone in presale, having attracted more than 16,570 investors and more than $16.3 million so far. It is in Phase 6, 50% sold out, with tokens being sold at $0.035. The project has included an early bird $100,000 giveaway, with 10 rewards of $10,000 MUTM.

Mutuum Finance, staying true to its mission of innovation, will launch a USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain. Contrary to depegging algorithmic stablecoins that are more likely to depeg during bear markets, the stablecoin will be non-algorithmic and overcollateralized in hope of staying stable even during difficult times. 

The project uses untapped collateral reserves to offer secured and secure long-term worth, positioning the stablecoin as a safe vault and sound store of value. This makes Mutuum Finance (MUTM) one of the safest and most innovative projects in today’s DeFi ecosystem. 

Mutuum Finance intends to extend the limits of decentralized finance. The platform uses Chainlink oracles for lending, trading, and settlement of USD-denominated and other tokens such as ETH, MATIC, and AVAX. The platform also offers additional defensive functionalities in the form of fallback oracle modes, composite data feeds, and decentralized exchange time-weighted averages to offer solid, accurate pricing data in an extremely volatile market.

Bitcoin Leads the Market as MUTM Nears Big Move 

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as a high-growth DeFi play in tandem with Bitcoin (BTC), which has sights set on $120,000 within the next bull cycle. Stage 6 presale tokens are priced at $0.035, and Phase 6 is already 50% sold out, having achieved 16,570+ investors and grossed $16.3M. Early investors also stand to win a $100,000 giveaway. The platform supports a USD-backed overcollateralized stablecoin, a two-way lending protocol, and Chainlink-based oracle infrastructure, with security, scalability, and accurate pricing. MUTM offers investors high-growth DeFi investment of up to 40x returns. Purchase tokens today before Phase 7 increases the price to $0.04.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

