Morgan Wallen Manages An Impressive Streaming Feat

2025/08/23 22:11
Morgan Wallen continues his Billboard chart reign as three of his albums appear in the top 10 of the Top Streaming Albums list, led by I’m the Problem for the twelfth week. KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 22: Morgan Wallen performs onstage for night two of his One Night At A Time tour at Neyland Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for for Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time 2024)

Getty Images for for Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time 2024

Ever since his new album I’m the Problem debuted, Morgan Wallen has dominated Billboard’s Top Streaming Albums chart, almost without interruption. The massive country project is leading the charge once more on the list of the most successful full-lengths and EPs on streaming platforms throughout the United States, and Wallen manages an impressive showing on the tally — one that few artists have even come close to achieving in the relatively short span of time that Billboard has been publishing the roster.

Morgan Wallen Bookends the Top 10

Wallen bookends the top 10 on the Top Streaming Albums chart this week. I’m the Problem holds at No. 1, while Dangerous: The Double Album returns to the highest tier, rising from No. 11 to No. 10. That puts the singer-songwriter in both first and last place inside the uppermost region.

Three Top 10s for Morgan Wallen

Wallen manages a trio of top 10s on the Top Streaming Albums chart this week. In addition to both I’m the Problem and Dangerous, One Thing at a Time, his 2023 blockbuster, dips ever so slightly, but still appears at No. 6.

I’m the Problem Rules for a Twelfth Week

I’m the Problem earns its twelfth frame in first place on the Top Streaming Albums tally as it refuses to move. Wallen’s latest studio effort has spent 13 weeks on the ranking, and it’s only stepped away from the throne once.

While Dangerous never reached No. 1, it climbed as high as No. 4. One Thing at a Time racked up nine turns at the top spot, making it one of the longest-running rulers thus far.

Morgan Wallen on the Billboard 200 and Top Country Albums Chart

All three of Wallen’s projects that appear on the Top Streaming Albums chart can also be found on both the Billboard 200 and the Top Country Albums ranking. While his debut LP If I Know Me is not one of the 50 most-streamed albums in America, it does appear on both of the other two lists.

I’m the Problem also manages to hold on and find space once more on the Top Album Sales list, although none of his other projects sold well enough in the past tracking period to appear on that roster.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/23/morgan-wallen-manages-an-impressive-streaming-feat/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only.
