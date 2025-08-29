Morgan Wallen Passes One Of The Bestselling Female Artists Of All Time

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29
Morgan Wallen earns his forty-first week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, breaking his tie with Adele and ranking eighth all-time for most weeks atop the chart. KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 22: Morgan Wallen performs onstage for night two of his One Night At A Time tour at Neyland Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for for Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time 2024)

Getty Images for for Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time 2024

Morgan Wallen rules the Billboard 200 this week with I’m the Problem, which long ago became the biggest release of the year in America. The country singer-songwriter earns another stay on the throne of the all-encompassing albums tally, and as he increases his total sum once more, the Grammy nominee breaks out of a tie with one of the bestselling female artists of all time.

Morgan Wallen Leads Again

Wallen has conquered the Billboard 200 with three of his four full-lengths. Between Dangerous: The Double Album, One Thing at a Time, and I’m the Problem, the superstar has now spent 41 weeks at No. 1. As he adds another turn to his cumulative sum, Wallen now solely claims the eighth-most frames spent at No. 1 in the history of the Billboard 200.

Morgan Wallen Beats Adele

Last week, when I’m the Problem was comfortable with 11 stints at No. 1, Wallen jointly scored the eighth-most frames at No. 1 in the history of the Billboard 200 – a spot he had to share with Adele, who had accomplished the same feat. Now, Wallen has passed her, and since Adele has made it clear she won’t be recording and releasing new music for a long time, he may have bested her for good.

Morgan Wallen Nears Whitney Houston’s Record

Wallen could add several more weeks to his career total as I’m the Problem continues to lead as the most successful album in the country. There are only a few titles that could potentially unseat him coming up – as both JackBoys and Tyler, The Creator have done before — that is, until Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl arrives in early October.

If Wallen dominates until that time — or even steps away just once — he will match both Whitney Houston and The Kingston Trio’s 46 weeks atop the tally and sit with them in seventh place on this all-time roster.

The Beatles May Always Rule

The Beatles remain the only act to spend more than 100 frames in first place on the Billboard 200. The pop-rock group started winning in 1964 and last controlled the tally in 2001, racking up a total of 132 turns at No. 1 throughout the decades. Next in line between The Beatles and Wallen are Taylor Swift (86 weeks), Elvis Presley (67), Garth Brooks (52), Michael Jackson (51), and both Houston and The Kingston Trio, with 46 stays apiece.

I’m the Problem Rules Three Billboard Charts

I’m the Problem controls three of the four Billboard charts on which it appears. In addition to the Billboard 200, the lengthy set also commands both the Top Streaming Albums and Top Country Albums tallies. It also improves from No. 21 to No. 17 on the Top Album Sales roster, which it has previously dominated.

