Morgan Wallen Trades One Top 10 Smash For Another

Morgan Wallen returns to Billboard's Streaming Songs top 10 with "I'm the Problem," which swaps spots with "Just in Case" as he claims seven entries overall.

Throughout 2025, Morgan Wallen has almost always appeared inside the top 10 on at least one Billboard chart, and often on many at the same time. The country superstar released a number of singles from his album I’m the Problem before the full-length arrived, and each one became a massive win, thanks largely to streaming activity.

Wallen is one of the most successful country acts on streaming platforms in the United States, whether looking at songs or albums. This week on Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart — the all-genre look at what Americans are playing on sites like Spotify, Apple Music, and others — Wallen trades one top-10 smash for another.

“I’m the Problem” Returns to the Top 10

“I’m the Problem” (the track, not the album) returns to the top 10 on the Streaming Songs chart, climbing from No. 11 to No. 10. As it ascends, the title track from Wallen’s new album swaps spots with “Just in Case,” another single from I’m the Problem that sat at No. 10 last week, and which now falls to No. 11.

A String of Streaming No. 1s

“I’m the Problem,” one of Wallen’s five No. 1s on the Streaming Songs chart, spent one week on top in February this year. He also led the charge with “Last Night,” “What I Want” with Tate McRae, “I Had Some Help” with Post Malone, and “Love Somebody.”

“Just in Case” And Other Runner-Ups

“Just in Case” peaked in the runner-up space on the streaming roster in April this year, where it also debuted. “I Ain’t Coming Back,” another track with Post Malone, and “Smile” stalled in the same spot. Wallen has now sent 79 tracks to the Streaming Songs chart, with 29 reaching the top 10.

Two Current Top 10s For Wallen

Wallen claims two top 10s this week, as “I’m the Problem” returns at No. 10 while “What I Want” falls to No. 6. That cut, his collaboration with McRae which already dominated the Hot 100, is pushed down by “How It Done” from KPop Demon Hunters, which ascends from No. 6 to No. 5. This frame marks the first inside the top five for that soundtrack smash.

Seven Morgan Wallen Tracks On Streaming Songs

On the Streaming Songs chart this week, Wallen fills seven spaces on the 50-spot roster. “What I Want” with Tate McRae (No. 6), “I’m the Problem” (No. 10), “Just in Case” (No. 11), “I Got Better” (No. 13), “I Had Some Help” with Post Malone (No. 22), “Last Night” (No. 44), and “Twenty Cigarettes” (No. 49) all rank among the most-played tunes in the country right now.