Morning brief: Fed rate cut expectations, Utah seeks death penalty in Kirk killing, Baidu soars 15%

By: Coinstats
2025/09/17 12:02
MemeCore
M$2.87968+17.30%
Hyperbot
BOT$0.0936-0.97%
RealLink
REAL$0.06379-0.35%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.668+0.44%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1651-2.36%
Fed rate cut eyed, Utah death penalty case, Baidu AI surge, Microsoft invests $30B in UK AI—top Wednesday news.

Wednesday’s top headlines spotlight major economic, political, and tech developments.

Investors await a key Federal Reserve interest rate decision that could signal a policy shift, while Utah prosecutors pursue the death penalty in the high-profile killing of Charlie Kirk.

Meanwhile, global tech giants Baidu and Microsoft make bold moves in AI, signaling growing innovation and investment across industries.

A glance at major developments this morning.

Markets watch Fed’s policy shift

The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to announce an interest rate cut in today’s decision, likely trimming the benchmark by 25 basis points to a target range of 4% to 4.25%.

After holding rates steady for months amid a complicated mix of stubborn inflation and a cooling labor market, this rate cut signals a pivotal shift in Fed policy.

Market watchers are keenly observing if Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hint at further cuts for the rest of the year during his press conference.

While inflation remains a concern due to tariffs, sluggish job growth, and rising unemployment pressures are pushing the Fed towards easing.

Investors are bracing for a potentially volatile market reaction as this marks the start of what could be a series of rate reductions, offering some relief on borrowing costs, but also fueling questions about the broader economic outlook.

Today’s announcement at 2 p.m. ET will be the biggest Fed story of 2025 so far.

Utah seeks death penalty in Kirk killing

Utah prosecutors announced on Tuesday that they will seek the death penalty for Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.

Court documents reveal chilling text messages, with Robinson allegedly confessing to his roommate, “I had enough of his hatred.”

Robinson faces seven charges, including aggravated murder, obstruction of justice, and witness tampering. During his virtual court appearance, he remained expressionless, dressed in a suicide prevention smock, and was ordered held without bail.

The killing, captured on video, has ignited fierce political debate and fears of escalating violence.

Utah County Attorney Jeffrey Gray insists the death penalty decision is based solely on the crime’s evidence and nature, unaffected by political pressure.

Robinson allegedly planned the shooting for over a week, firing a single rifle shot that fatally wounded Kirk in the neck last Wednesday.

Baidu boosts AI push, shares jump

Baidu shares surged over 12% as the Chinese tech giant ramped up its artificial intelligence ambitions with a new strategic partnership and fresh capital plans.

The company announced a collaboration with China Merchants Group to focus on AI-driven advancements in transportation, finance, and real estate, leveraging large language models and AI agents for scalable industrial intelligence.

Baidu also revealed a $56 million offshore bond offering to fuel its AI projects.

This bold move follows a series of investments in AI innovations like its chatbot Ernie Bot, aiming to maintain its lead in China’s competitive AI market, despite recent challenges in its core advertising revenue.

Investor confidence is growing as Baidu commits strongly to expanding AI applications across industries.

Microsoft pledges $30B to UK AI

Microsoft announced a landmark $30 billion investment in the UK over the next four years, focusing on AI infrastructure and operations.

This commitment is the largest financial pledge the company has made in Britain and includes $15.5 billion in capital expenditures to build the UK’s biggest supercomputer, featuring over 23,000 advanced GPUs.

The announcement comes just ahead of President Donald Trump’s state visit, symbolizing deepening US-UK tech collaboration.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer hailed the move as a boost to digital infrastructure and skilled jobs, reinforcing Britain’s leadership in AI innovation.

Microsoft’s investment will support thousands of jobs and expand data centers, aiding customers across multiple sectors.

This deal is part of a broader £31 billion tech pact between the UK and US aimed at fostering AI, quantum computing, and nuclear energy cooperation.

The post Morning brief: Fed rate cut expectations, Utah seeks death penalty in Kirk killing, Baidu soars 15% appeared first on Invezz

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Strategy bought 245 bitcoins last week, spending $26 million

Strategy bought 245 bitcoins last week, spending $26 million

PANews reported on June 23 that according to the 8-K document submitted by Strategy to the SEC, the company purchased 245 bitcoins at an average price of $105,856 per bitcoin
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.075-0.79%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 20:01
Share
SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Analysts predict a surge in altcoin ETF approvals within two months, signaling broader acceptance beyond BTC andETH.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,996.89-0.64%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005146-2.64%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 04:01
Share
Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s digital bank has launched crypto trading in Germany, letting customers buy, sell, and hold these assets. At launch, Openbank customers in Germany can get their hands on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Litecoin, and Polygon. Openbank, the digital arm of Banco Santander, has just rolled out a new crypto trading service for its retail customers in [...]]]>
GET
GET$0.00811-1.24%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005146-2.64%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2582-0.38%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/18 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

Strategy bought 245 bitcoins last week, spending $26 million

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Cardano struggles as Neo Pepe emerges as a leading crypto presale phenomenon

U.S. House Resurfaces Anti-CBDC Bill in CLARITY Act, Preparing for Senate Review