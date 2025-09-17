Morning brief: Fed rate cut expectations, Utah seeks death penalty in Kirk killing, Baidu soars 15%

Wednesday’s top headlines spotlight major economic, political, and tech developments.

Investors await a key Federal Reserve interest rate decision that could signal a policy shift, while Utah prosecutors pursue the death penalty in the high-profile killing of Charlie Kirk.

Meanwhile, global tech giants Baidu and Microsoft make bold moves in AI, signaling growing innovation and investment across industries.

A glance at major developments this morning.

Markets watch Fed’s policy shift

The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to announce an interest rate cut in today’s decision, likely trimming the benchmark by 25 basis points to a target range of 4% to 4.25%.

After holding rates steady for months amid a complicated mix of stubborn inflation and a cooling labor market, this rate cut signals a pivotal shift in Fed policy.

Market watchers are keenly observing if Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hint at further cuts for the rest of the year during his press conference.

While inflation remains a concern due to tariffs, sluggish job growth, and rising unemployment pressures are pushing the Fed towards easing.

Investors are bracing for a potentially volatile market reaction as this marks the start of what could be a series of rate reductions, offering some relief on borrowing costs, but also fueling questions about the broader economic outlook.

Today’s announcement at 2 p.m. ET will be the biggest Fed story of 2025 so far.

Utah seeks death penalty in Kirk killing

Utah prosecutors announced on Tuesday that they will seek the death penalty for Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.

Court documents reveal chilling text messages, with Robinson allegedly confessing to his roommate, “I had enough of his hatred.”

Robinson faces seven charges, including aggravated murder, obstruction of justice, and witness tampering. During his virtual court appearance, he remained expressionless, dressed in a suicide prevention smock, and was ordered held without bail.

The killing, captured on video, has ignited fierce political debate and fears of escalating violence.

Utah County Attorney Jeffrey Gray insists the death penalty decision is based solely on the crime’s evidence and nature, unaffected by political pressure.

Robinson allegedly planned the shooting for over a week, firing a single rifle shot that fatally wounded Kirk in the neck last Wednesday.

Baidu boosts AI push, shares jump

Baidu shares surged over 12% as the Chinese tech giant ramped up its artificial intelligence ambitions with a new strategic partnership and fresh capital plans.

The company announced a collaboration with China Merchants Group to focus on AI-driven advancements in transportation, finance, and real estate, leveraging large language models and AI agents for scalable industrial intelligence.

Baidu also revealed a $56 million offshore bond offering to fuel its AI projects.

This bold move follows a series of investments in AI innovations like its chatbot Ernie Bot, aiming to maintain its lead in China’s competitive AI market, despite recent challenges in its core advertising revenue.

Investor confidence is growing as Baidu commits strongly to expanding AI applications across industries.

Microsoft pledges $30B to UK AI

Microsoft announced a landmark $30 billion investment in the UK over the next four years, focusing on AI infrastructure and operations.

This commitment is the largest financial pledge the company has made in Britain and includes $15.5 billion in capital expenditures to build the UK’s biggest supercomputer, featuring over 23,000 advanced GPUs.

The announcement comes just ahead of President Donald Trump’s state visit, symbolizing deepening US-UK tech collaboration.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer hailed the move as a boost to digital infrastructure and skilled jobs, reinforcing Britain’s leadership in AI innovation.

Microsoft’s investment will support thousands of jobs and expand data centers, aiding customers across multiple sectors.

This deal is part of a broader £31 billion tech pact between the UK and US aimed at fostering AI, quantum computing, and nuclear energy cooperation.

