Morning Crypto Report: Ripple Spends $4 Billion, Bitcoin Below $60,000? Legendary Trader Says Yes, Saylor’s Strategy Asks for $350 Million to Buy BTC

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 21:00
Bitcoin at $103,758 is not consolidation — it is decline. The bounce traders called “accumulation” last week is gone. Every time frame looks heavy, and no real support exists between here and $95,000. Peter Brandt’s comment on X only confirmed what the charts already show. The legendary trader gave it 60/40 that the top is already behind us. 

Ripple and Saylor stand nearly alone — one builds, one buys, while everyone else watches their screens fade red. XRP still carries a $136.52 billion market cap, but that means little when everything else is sliding. Strategy Inc shares trade at $264, moving almost point for point with Bitcoin.

TL;DR

  • Ripple crossed $4 billion spent on acquisitions this year.
  • Peter Brandt gives 60% chance Bitcoin already topped.
  • Strategy Inc raising $350 million to buy more BTC.
  • BTC $103,758, XRP cap $136.52 billion.

Ripple deploys $4 billion in acquisitions for 2025

Ripple is the only company in crypto still expanding as if it is seeing a decade ahead. Total deal spending this year has passed $4 billion.

Ripple’s 2025 acquisitions:

  • Hidden Road: $1.25 billion: Prime-broker platform connecting Ripple Prime with U.S. institutional liquidity.
  • GTreasury: $1 billion: Corporate treasury software linking traditional finance to crypto settlements.
  • Rail: $200 million: Stablecoin infrastructure provider for the RLUSD ecosystem.
  • Palisade: Undisclosed: Developer of MPC wallets and custody tools for fintechs and financial institutions.

Newest Ripple acquisition Palisade adds multiparty key management, custody-level security and fast API integrations are already supporting XRP, SOL and ETH.

Ripple said the plan is simple: clients should manage and store assets directly inside their own system, without external custodians. It is no longer just a payments company. Ripple now controls custody, settlement and liquidity in one structure. 

Bitcoin below $60,000? Peter Brandt gives 60%

Peter Brandt summarized his Bitcoin outlook with two numbers. He places the next structural support around the low $60,000 band and assigns a 60% probability that Bitcoin has already completed its cycle high.

Bitcoin has already failed to hold $110,000. Each rebound dies faster, volumes shrink and spot books keep sliding lower. On-chain data shows large holders sitting still, which often precedes bigger breakdowns.

Brandt’s 60% call is not panic talk. He has watched the same pattern across markets for 50 years — euphoric top, slow fade, disbelief and, only later, capitulation. When he names $60,000 as the next real area, the veteran trader means it. 

Saylor reloads €350 million for BTC

Michael Saylor does not care what the chart says. Strategy Inc filed with the SEC to issue 3,500,000 Series A preferred shares at €100 each, raising €350 million. The proceeds go directly toward Bitcoin purchases and company expenses.

Days before the filing, Strategy announced it bought 397 BTC for $45,600,000 at an average price of $114,771. The company now holds 641,205 BTC, roughly $69 billion in value at current prices. MSTR trades near $264 and continues to move nearly one-for-one with BTC.

The euro-denominated issue opens Strategy to European investors who want Bitcoin exposure without custody risk. No BTC has moved from Strategy wallets since October; the company remains fully allocated.

If the fundraising completes, Saylor can buy about 3,000 more BTC. In his world, lower prices are not pain; they are discount tags. That consistency makes Saylor either the most stubborn or the most patient investor in crypto.

Evening outlook

Conditions remain negative across the board. Every major chart points down, liquidity is thin and optimism is fading.

  • Bitcoin: $100,000 and $98,000 are short-term supports. If they break, $88,000 comes next, and then Brandt’s $60,000 band.
  • XRP: Trades near $2.10, market cap $136.52 billion — holding better than others but still down.
  • Strategy (MSTR): Drop below $250 would confirm large-cap selling.

Source: https://u.today/morning-crypto-report-ripple-spends-4-billion-bitcoin-below-60000-legendary-trader-says-yes-saylors

