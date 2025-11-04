Morning Market Update (04.11.2025)

📊 Asian indices are trading mixed ahead of the European session:

🇯🇵 Nikkei 225 −0.36%

🇭🇰 Hang Seng +0.25%

🇨🇳 Shanghai Composite −0.19%

Investor sentiment remains cautious amid China’s slowing growth and turbulence in the AI sector.

📉 Futures on U.S. and European indices are also in the red before the opening: S&P 500 −0.9%, Nasdaq −1.2%. After Monday’s rapid rally, traders expect a more restrained session.

🤖 Palantir beat expectations in Q3 2025, posting revenue of $1.18 bn (+63% y/y) and net profit of $476 m. Despite raising guidance and strong government demand (+52%), shares fell > 4% after hours — strong results appear to have been priced in.

🏦 RBA kept rates unchanged at 3.6%. Governor Michele Bullock signalled no further cuts and warned inflation could stay above target until H2 2026. Her hawkish tone weighed slightly on the 🇦🇺 AUD.

💴 Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama warned against “unilateral” yen moves, vowing close monitoring of FX markets. The yen hit its weakest level since mid-February, though verbal intervention may limit further losses.

⚡ China announced energy subsidies for major AI data-centre operators — ByteDance, Alibaba, Tencent — cutting power bills by half to boost domestic AI chip production amid U.S. import restrictions.

💵 On the FX market, the USD stays firm, with the DXY near 99.7, a 3-month high. The JPY shows relative strength, while AUD and NZD are the weakest performers.

🥇 Gold −0.65% → ≈ $3,975/oz, still within an overall uptrend.

🛢️ Brent −0.30% → ≈ $64.71/bbl, remaining below the 50-day EMA — the downtrend persists.

💻 Crypto plunged after a DeFi Balancer hack: bitcoin slipped below $105,000, and ether tumbled nearly 9%, deepening risk aversion.

📈 Stay alert — volatility remains high across all asset classes!

