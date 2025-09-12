📈 After yesterday’s rally, equity markets are stabilising this morning. U.S. and European index futures are moving in a narrow range of just −0.05% to +0.05%.

🇩🇪🇬🇧 Key releases today: Germany’s inflation data, UK GDP figures, and from the U.S., the University of Michigan survey with consumer sentiment and inflation expectations.

💵 The dollar is weaker (−0.3%), while 🥇 gold is up +0.5% and 🪙 silver shines with +1.4%. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields edged higher above 4.03%. EUR/USD stays flat near 1.173.

🛢️ Oil and natural gas are down about −0.5%, while agricultural commodities show little movement.

💹 In crypto, Bitcoin broke above $115,700 (+1%), and Ethereum surged past $4,500 (+2.5%).

🌏 In Asia, equities mostly gained. Alibaba soared on AI optimism, while TSMC, SK Hynix, and Samsung also moved higher.

🌅 Morning Market Update -12.09.2025 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.