Morning Market Update - 15.09.2025

By: Medium
2025/09/16 15:28

📊 Asia-Pacific: Stocks traded mixed as weak 🇨🇳 China data weighed on sentiment.

  • Industrial production +5.2% y/y (📉 vs 5.8% forecast, 12-month low)
  • Retail sales +3.4% (weakest since Nov 2024)
  • Fixed asset investment +0.5% YTD (lowest in 5 years)
  • Real estate investment −12.9% 🏠
  • Jobless rate ↑ to 5.3% (6-month high)

🇺🇸🇨🇳 No progress in US-China trade & fentanyl talks, making a Beijing summit unlikely.

🇫🇷 Fitch cut France’s rating to A+ (from AA-). OAT bond yields rose on the downgrade.

🇳🇿 NZ Services PMI fell to 47.5 (18th month <50), signalling deeper contraction.

🇪🇺 Europe: Euro Stoxx 50 futures +0.3% after small Friday gains.

💵 FX: DXY dollar index steady, low volatility ahead of central bank meetings & Fed decision on Wed.

⚡ Trump warned new sanctions on 🇷🇺 Russia will follow only if all NATO allies join and fully stop Russian oil imports.

🛢️ Commodities:

  • WTI crude +0.85%
  • NATGAS also higher
  • 🥇 Gold steady near record highs

📅 Today’s calendar: German wholesale prices (Aug), NY Fed manufacturing index (Sep), plus ECB speeches (Lagarde, Schnabel, Rehn).

✨ Stay sharp — a big week is coming! Trade the moves with NordFX

