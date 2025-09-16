Morning Market Update -16.09.2025

📊 The Asia-Pacific session stayed calm as investors await Wednesday’s FOMC rate decision and Powell’s press conference.

💱 Forex: volatility is low.

🇯🇵 Yen gained (USD/JPY −0.27%)

🇦🇺 Aussie slipped slightly (AUD/USD −0.05%)

⚖️ A U.S. court rejected Trump’s complaint against Fed Governor Lisa Cook, allowing her to take part in the FOMC. His nominee Stephen Miran was confirmed by the Senate.

🤝 Japan’s Cabinet Secretary Hayashi praised U.S. trade ties, boosting the yen.

🛢️ Treasury Secretary Bessent said the U.S. will not impose tariffs on China for Russian oil unless Europe acts first. Meanwhile, Trump is pressing the EU for 50–100% tariffs on China and India.

💰 Washington is weighing tougher sanctions on Russian oil firms and possible use of $300bn frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine.

🇦🇺 RBA’s Deputy Governor Sarah Hunter noted inflation is nearing target, with risks balanced and consumption showing improvement.

🇬🇧 The Bank of England will decide on rates September 18, one day after the Fed. Most analysts expect rates to remain at 4.00%, with mixed views on cuts later this year.

