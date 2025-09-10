🌅 Morning Market Update - 10.09.2025

📈 Futures on U.S. and European indices open the day with cautious gains (US100, US500 +0.1%; EU50, US30 flat).

🍏 Apple (AAPL.US) slipped another −0.1% in after-hours after unveiling the iPhone 17 series. While the $1,999 Pro Max supports margins, investors worry about AI adoption lag and strong competition.

🇺🇸 Donald Trump urged the EU to impose tariffs up to 100% on China and India over Russian oil imports, promising to match any EU measures. His administration is frustrated with the Ukraine war stalemate and closer Moscow–Beijing–New Delhi ties.

⚖️ A federal court allowed Fed Governor Lisa Cook to keep her role during her case against Trump — limiting White House influence over the Fed.

🌏 Asia-Pacific indices followed Wall Street higher: Shanghai, Hong Kong +1.1%, Nikkei 225 +0.45%, ASX 200 +0.35%. Taiwan’s TAIEX hit a record (+1.4%), while India’s Nifty 50 rose +0.6%.

🇨🇳 China’s CPI fell −0.4% y/y in August (forecast −0.2%), reflecting weak demand and food prices (−4.3%). Core CPI edged up +0.9%, PPI improved to −2.9%.

🛢️ API data showed U.S. crude inventories rose +1.25M barrels (forecast −1M). Brent and WTI extended gains (+0.8%), while NATGAS consolidated (−0.3%).

💵 The U.S. dollar eased slightly (USDIDX −0.05%). Strongest movers: AUD and NZD (+0.4%), NOK (+0.1%). EUR/USD steady at 1.171.

🥇 Gold rebounded +0.4% to $3,642/oz after yesterday’s pullback, and 🪙 silver climbed +0.5% to $41.07/oz.

