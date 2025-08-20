Morning Minute: Solana Hits 100K TPS

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 03:36
Threshold
T$0,01587-3,70%
SIX
SIX$0,02151-2,40%
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0005201-12,26%
RealLink
REAL$0,05103+0,92%
Bitcoin
BTC$113 532,34-2,60%

Morning Minute is a daily newsletter written by Tyler Warner. The analysis and opinions expressed are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Decrypt. Subscribe to the Morning Minute on Substack.

GM!

Today’s top news:

  • Crypto majors are slightly green after volatile day; BTC at $115,600
  • Tom Lee buys $1.7B in ETH in the past week, becomes 2nd largest DAT
  • Tether signs on former White House crypto director Bo Hines as advisor
  • Chamath launches $250M SPAC, includes DeFi as 1 of 4 pillars
  • LIGHT jumps 50% to a new ATH as revenue & buybacks increase

⚡ Solana Hits 100K TPS

The Solana network just set a new throughput record.

And it’s coming at a very important time.

📌 What Happened

Solana briefly processed over 100,000 transactions per second (TPS) in a live stress test.

That’s well above Visa’s ~65,000 TPS benchmark and 25x Solana’s normal throughput.

But the test used “no-op” transactions – empty instructions that don’t represent real-world transfers or swaps.

Today, actual economic activity on Solana still averages closer to 1,000–1,400 TPS once validator votes are excluded.

🗣️ What They’re Saying

  • “The main point I want to get across is that Solana needs more efficient programs and an efficient token standard. High capacity enables the world’s markets to all be on-chain. Without the capacity, we can only ever hope to support a handful.” – Dr. Cavey PHD
    • He added that with efficient programs, Solana could realistically hit 80k–100k token transfers per second, or 10k–20k swaps, estimating deployment could happen “three months at best, six months at worst.”
  • “It means that Solana is ready to support web-scale applications today.” – Kyle Samani (Multicoin Capital)

🧠 Why It Matters

There are a few key items of note here.

First, this milestone shows Solana’s raw technical ceiling but also the gap between stress-test performance and live user activity.

The real unlock lies in upcoming upgrades:

  • Alpenglow, a consensus overhaul, could cut block finality from ~12.8 seconds to 100–150 milliseconds, with a community vote already underway.
  • Firedancer, a Jump Crypto validator client, has tested above 1M TPS and is expected to hit mainnet in 2025, improving throughput and decentralization.

Together, these upgrades could bring Solana’s theoretical performance closer to reality, positioning it as the leading chain for consumer apps and payments at web-scale.

Now why does that matter?

Because a strong foundational narrative has never mattered more for crypto majors and blockchains.

Tom Lee and Larry Fink have taken the fundamental narrative that Ethereum builders and the Foundation have been building for years – and they’ve packaged it up and are delivering it to Wall St.

Solana needs its spokesmen now. But the pitch is there.

Solana is the lightning-fast chain; the Visa of blockchains.

With SOL ETFs likely coming in Q4 and speculation of some SOL TreasuryCos as well, Solana is positioned well to take its seat at the Wall St crypto table alongside BTC and ETH.

All because – speed matters…

🌎 Macro Crypto and Memes

A few Crypto and Web3 headlines that caught my eye:

  • Crypto majors were slightly green on the day; BTC +1% at $115,500, ETH +1% at $4,300, XRP +1% at $3.01, SOL +1% at $182
  • MNT (+12%), OKB (+12%) an S (+6%) led top movers
  • Solana hit 100k TPS in a test environment over the weekend
  • Chamath is launching a $250M SPAC which includes DeFi as 1 of its 4 pillars (others are Energy, AI and Defense)
  • Tether hired former White House crypto director Bo Hines as an advisor
  • Google upped its stake in Bitcoin Minter TeraWulf to 14% amid a deal to expand the company’s AI data center capacity
  • Qubic has turned its focus to Dogecoin after targeting Monero with a 51% takeover last week
  • Japan is eyeing its first JPY-pegged Stablecoin, which its financial regulator may approve the JPYC yen‑denominated stablecoin in the coming months
  • Figure Technologies, a blockchain-based lending platform, has filed for an IPO, with its offering led by Goldman Sachs, Jefferies Financial Group, and Bank of America
  • Illinois’ Pritzker signs crypto consumer protection bills into law

In Corporate Treasuries

In Memes

  • Memecoin leaders are mixed on the day; DOGE -1%, Shiba +1%, PEPE +1%, PENGU +2%, BONK +1%, TRUMP -1%, SPX -1%, and FARTCOIN +2%
  • LIGHT hit $220M FDV and a new ATH overnight, as the team has now bought back $1.9M of its token (2.28%)

💰 Token, Airdrop & Protocol Tracker

Here’s a rundown of major token, protocol and airdrop news from the day:

🤖 AI x Crypto

Section dedicated to headlines in the AI sector of crypto:

  • Overall market cap down 1% to $12.7B, leaders were red
  • FARTCOIN (+2%), VIRTUAL (+1%), TIBBIR (+4%), ai16z (+1%) & VVV (+5%)
  • Opaium (+60%), NFTXBT (+20%) and Acolyt (+13%) led top movers
  • CAESAR made its debut at a $21.5M market cap

🚚 What is happening in NFTs?

Here is the list of other notable headlines from the day in NFTs:

  • ETH NFT leaders were red again; Punks -1% at 48.9 ETH, Pudgy -3% at 12.4, BAYC even at 11.3 ETH
  • SUP Lotus Vaults (+40%) and Memeland Captainz (+12%) were notable top movers
  • Bitcoin NFTs were mostly even; Adderrels led again +7%
  • Abstract NFTs were mostly red, led by OCH Weapon (+29%)
  • Meebits saw its first “Upcycle Trade” as someone traded 6 floor Meebits for 1 Elephant

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/335782/morning-minute-solana-hits-100k-tps

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

TOKEN6900 Presale Tops $2.2M With 8 Days Left – Next Crypto to Explode?

TOKEN6900 Presale Tops $2.2M With 8 Days Left – Next Crypto to Explode?

The presale for TOKEN6900 is entering its final week, already raising over $2 million and generating significant interest among crypto enthusiasts. With tokens priced under $1, early investors see an opportunity to get in on a project with breakout potential, drawing comparisons to SPX6900, which surged in the last quarter of 2024 thanks to its […]
GET
GET$0,011232-4,32%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/20 01:01
Share
Nvidia prepares a new AI chip for China: the B30A surpasses the H20

Nvidia prepares a new AI chip for China: the B30A surpasses the H20

Nvidia accelerates on artificial intelligence in China
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1144-4,50%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/19 23:09
Share
Bitcoin dreigt nieuwe correctie in augustus 2025 &#8211; analisten waarschuwen voor crash naar $100k

Bitcoin dreigt nieuwe correctie in augustus 2025 &#8211; analisten waarschuwen voor crash naar $100k

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. De Bitcoin (BTC) koers zette vorige week nog een nieuwe all-time high neer van $ 124.457. De cryptoleider kreeg echter te maken met een correctie waardoor de waarde momenteel op $ 115.520 staat. Vele crypto analisten hebben deze week van zich laten horen via X. De historische patronen van BTC wijzen volgens critici op een verdere correctie in augustus en september. Hoe zit dit? Cryptonieuws: Bitcoin bull run mogelijk afgelopen ondanks mogelijke rate cuts Terwijl sommige analisten wijzen op de stabiliteit van de BTC koers door de groei van de institutionele investeerders, liet crypto analist Benjamin Cowen via X een ander geluid horen. Hij wees vorige week via een video op YouTube al naar een historisch patroon, zichtbaar na de rally’s van 2013, 2017 en 2021. Bitcoin koers, Benjamin Cowen, TradingView" width="750" height="420" /> Bitcoin koers, bron: Benjamin Cowen, YouTube, TradingView Zoals in de grafiek te zien is, had Bitcoin in die jaren steeds te maken met een rally die tot en met augustus duurde. Daarna volgde een maand met verliezen. Dit patroon is ook duidelijk af te lezen uit de tabel hieronder. Waar juli en augustus in 2013, 2017 en 2021 in het groen stonden, noteerde de cryptoleider in september juist een verlies. Bitcoin rendementen, bron: Coinglass Hoewel het er vorige week nog op leek dat BTC ook augustus zou afsluiten in het groen, wees Cowen er gisteren op dat BTC al aan de daling begonnen was. Hij verwacht daarbij nog altijd dat de Bitcoin koers in september een verdere dip zal maken richting de 20-weken SMA. “To see BTC back at its 20-week SMA…” https://t.co/L8M6OQV3VF pic.twitter.com/Qnug45SgGW — Into The Cryptoverse (@ITC_Crypto) August 18, 2025 De crypto analist legt uit dat de eventuele renteverlagingen in de VS niet veel zullen uitmaken. Andere analisten verwachten dan een crypto rally, maar Cowen verwacht dat de 10-year yield omhoog gaat als de rate cuts er komen. Dit betekent dat de Amerikaanse staatsobligaties aantrekkelijker worden waardoor er minder oog is voor BTC. Hij legt verder uit dat de correctie volgens hem zo’n 5% tot 6% zal zijn. Bitcoin koers – Zien andere analisten ook een crypto crash aankomen?   @media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Analist TechDev wijst op een ander historisch patroon. Volgens hem is vanaf 2011 steeds een signaal (groen) te zien die een stijging op gang brengt. Vervolgens duurt het steeds 14 maanden (ongeveer 425 dagen) voordat de boel weer omslaat (rood). Every Bitcoin top has been 14 months from this point, yet many think we’re almost done. pic.twitter.com/uWCAjVBAT0 — TechDev (@TechDev_52) August 15, 2025 Market wizard Peter Brandt verwacht ook dat BTC de top heeft bereikt van de huidige bull cyclus. Volgens hem zit er een correctie van maar liefst 50% aan te komen die tot november 2026 kan duren. I think there is a 30% chance that BTC has topped for this bull market cycle. Next stop then back to $60k to $70k by Nov 2026, then next bull thrust to $500k https://t.co/xPujqCjp9e — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) August 15, 2025 Volgens Brandt is Bitcoin echter wel degelijk een waardeopslag. De bull run die na de komende correctie volgt, zal Bitcoin volgens hem namelijk richting de $ 500k duwen. Bitcoin’s eerste layer-2 zet kracht achter BTC Tot nu toe zijn er nog geen layer-2 projecten op de Bitcoin blockchain gebouwd. Dit terwijl het succes van Ethereum en Solana hier grotendeels aan te danken is. L2’s kunnen immers het werk op het netwerk verlichten om zo kracht te zetten achter de blockchain. Nu is ook BTC aan de beurt met de eerste L2 en meme coin op Bitcoin, genaamd Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER). Dit nieuwe project zet kracht achter Bitcoin zelf. Door de integratie van de Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), creëert Bitcoin Hyper namelijk een snelle smart contract engine en biedt het daarmee snellere en goedkopere transacties voor BTC. Bitcoin Hyper is dus niet alleen een meme coin, het verandert het hele ecosysteem voor Bitcoin. Daarom heeft de crypto presale ook al $ 10,6 miljoen opgehaald en jij kan hier nog aan meedoen. Bemachtig jouw $HYPER tokens vandaag nog voor $ 0,012755 per stuk want morgen wordt deze prijs weer opgeschroefd. Nu naar Bitcoin Hyper   Praat mee op onze socials! Chat met onze experts via Telegram, geef je mening op Twitter of "sit back and relax" terwijl je naar onze YouTube-video's kijkt. Chat met ons Geef je mening Bekijk onze video's i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Bitcoin dreigt nieuwe correctie in augustus 2025 – analisten waarschuwen voor crash naar $100k is geschreven door Christiaan Kopershoek en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
LETSTOP
STOP$0,14469-1,24%
Threshold
T$0,01587-3,40%
Bitcoin
BTC$113 510,98-2,51%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 03:16
Share

Trending News

More

TOKEN6900 Presale Tops $2.2M With 8 Days Left – Next Crypto to Explode?

Nvidia prepares a new AI chip for China: the B30A surpasses the H20

Bitcoin dreigt nieuwe correctie in augustus 2025 &#8211; analisten waarschuwen voor crash naar $100k

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$1.013 billion, mainly short orders

Crypto Regulation: SEC’s ‘Project Crypto’ Unveils a Game-Changing Approach