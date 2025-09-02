Morning Update (01.09.2025)

🇺🇸 Over the weekend, a US appeals court ruled that most of Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China were illegal, saying only Congress can impose such duties. The decision is stayed until 14 October, but odds favour the repeal of major tariffs — a move that could ease pressure on companies and support growth.

🥇 Gold keeps shining: Friday closed at a record $3,452/oz, and prices climbed further to $3,477 — close to the $3,500 mark.

📉 Wall Street slipped on Friday — Nasdaq -1%+, S&P 500 -0.6% — led by tech stocks. Futures remain weak this morning (US100 -0.2%, US500 -0.11%), with Alibaba in focus after news it will produce its own AI chips.

🌏 Asia opened softer: JP225 -0.12%, CH50cash -0.88%, though Chinese markets still showed strong August gains (+10% in tech). Europe also weaker, with DE40 below 24,000.

💱 EUR/USD trades near 1.1711 after PCE inflation matched forecasts, boosting expectations for a Fed rate cut.

🛢 Oil stays under pressure, WTI below $64.

📊 PMI updates: China mixed (official 49.4, Caixin 50.5), Japan at 49.7, Australia stronger at 53.0.

🚗 Tesla cut Model 3 prices in China by 3.7%, now around $36,000.

💻 Bitcoin trades just above $107,000.

🇺🇸🇨🇦 Markets in the US and Canada are closed today for Labour Day.

