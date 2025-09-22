📉 The Fed cut rates by 25 bps yesterday — no surprises here. Inflation projections stayed near 3%, while U.S. GDP was revised slightly upward.

🗣️ Powell admitted the labour market is weakening, but stressed the Fed won’t rush into aggressive easing. Markets are now pricing in another −50 bps this year and −25 bps next year.

📊 U.S. index futures are in the green after the decision, while EUR/USD slipped from 1.19 to 1.178. Bitcoin, on the other hand, 🚀 climbed above $117,000.

🇬🇧 Today’s spotlight: the Bank of England rate decision (11:00 GMT), followed by U.S. jobless claims and the Philly Fed Index (12:30 GMT). After hours, 📦 FedEx reports earnings, with shares under heavy pressure in recent quarters.

🌾🛢️ Commodities remain calm, while precious metals are under pressure — silver lost nearly 1%.

🇦🇺 AUD/USD dropped −0.4% after weak jobs data: employment fell by 5.4K in August (vs forecast +21K).

✨ Stay sharp — today’s events could set the tone for markets into the weekend.

👉 Trade smart with NordFX!

🌅 Morning Update - 18.09.2025 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.