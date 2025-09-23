Morning Update - 23.09.2025

📊 APAC markets closed mixed:

🇯🇵 Tokyo — closed (holiday)

🇭🇰 Hang Seng −0.9%

🇨🇳 Shanghai Composite +0.5%

🇦🇺 S&P/ASX 200 −1%

📈 Wall Street futures tick higher after yesterday’s strong session.

🇪🇺 Euro Stoxx 50 Futures +0.1% after a −0.3% dip yesterday.

🤖 Market euphoria came from news that OpenAI & NVIDIA have joined forces — NVIDIA is ready to invest up to $100B in AI system development.

🚗 Piper Sandler boosted its target for Tesla shares to $500, citing AI leadership.

📝 Today’s focus:

• Earnings — Micron, Kingfisher

• Flash PMIs — EZ / UK / USA

• Monetary policy — Riksbank, NBH

• Key speeches — BoE, Fed (Powell), ECB, BoC, and 🇺🇸 President Trump at the UN (09:50 ET / 14:50 BST)

💱 FX:

• USD steady after correction

• EUR/USD near 1.1800

• USD/JPY eases from 147.8 (200-day MA)

• CHF and EUR outperform, while AUD & NZD lag

🇨🇳 PBOC fixed USD/CNY at 7.1057. Analysts note a potential USD dip if Trump wins the Supreme Court case over Fed’s Lisa Cook.

🥇 Gold +0.18% at session start

🔥 NatGas −0.82% | 🛢️ WTI −0.53%

💹 Crypto mixed:

• Bitcoin −0.15%

• Ethereum −0.14%

Stay tuned — volatility brings opportunities

