Morning Update (26.08.2025)

By: Medium
2025/08/26 18:04

📉 APAC stocks are mostly trading lower today after yesterday’s weak global session, despite Friday’s positive reaction to Powell’s remarks.
🇪🇺 European index futures also point lower, with Euro Stoxx 50 (EU50) down nearly 0.4%.

💱 Forex: EUR/USD stays above 1.16, USD/JPY is around 148. The euro is the strongest currency, while NZD is seeing sharper declines.

🇺🇸 US Politics & Fed:
Trump threatened new tariffs on countries imposing digital taxes or regulations against US tech firms. If not withdrawn, the US will restrict semiconductor exports and impose tariffs on their goods.
Trump also announced the dismissal of Fed’s Lisa Cook. She rejected the claims, said the President has no authority to remove her, and intends to continue her duties.

🏦 RBA Minutes:
The RBA sees risks from US tariffs but worst-case scenarios avoided so far. More rate cuts may be needed over the next year, with debate over gradual vs faster easing. Labour market remains moderately tight, inflation slightly above target, and demand is growing. The Board considered speeding up bond portfolio reduction but decided against it.

Commodities: Energy markets (natural gas, oil) are falling, while precious metals are gaining on uncertainty.

📅 Today’s key events:
US durable goods orders (July)
Conference Board consumer confidence (August)
Atlanta Fed GDP forecast
Riksbank minutes, NBH decision (Hungary)
Talks on Iran’s nuclear programme
Speeches by Fed & BoE members
Bond auctions in Italy and the US

📊 Stay alert, traders — volatility could spike at any moment! 🚀

🌅 Morning Update (26.08.2025) was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

This paper presents a Bayesian Network model for Extreme Programming (XP) that predicts project finish time and defect rates. The model integrates key XP practices like Pair Programming, TDD, and Onsite Customer to forecast project success or failure.
Wink
LIKE$0.012118-1.44%
Xphere
XP$0.01389-0.43%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/26 09:48
Share
Malaysian regulator proposes easing crypto asset listing process

Malaysian regulator proposes easing crypto asset listing process

Malaysia’s securities regulator is seeking public feedback on a proposal to allow certain cryptocurrencies to be listed on exchanges without prior approval.
Share
PANews2025/07/01 16:53
Share
A whale deposited 6 million USDC with Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation of his BTC short position, currently suffering a $12.5 million loss.

A whale deposited 6 million USDC with Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation of his BTC short position, currently suffering a $12.5 million loss.

PANews reported on August 11th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0x5D2F deposited $6 million in USDC with Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation of his BTC short position. His current holdings
Share
PANews2025/08/11 12:39
Share

Trending News

More

A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

Malaysian regulator proposes easing crypto asset listing process

A whale deposited 6 million USDC with Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation of his BTC short position, currently suffering a $12.5 million loss.

Hyperscale Data increased its holdings of XRP by 8,420 last week through its subsidiary Sentinum

Chainlink ETF: Bitwise Files Crucial S-1 Application with SEC